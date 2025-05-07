Oyster Bay residents express concerns about school district transparency, organization

Heated resident opposition to an Oyster Bay-East Norwich Board of Education proposal to eliminate two groundskeeping positions prompted board members to table the motion.

Residents at the Tuesday, May 6, meeting questioned the board’s transparency about district restructuring and asked the board to reinstate the grounds crew staff members.

Over a dozen community members attended the meeting, and three residents questioned the proposed layoff of two of the school’s groundcrew members.

“I think we have the right to know,” said Ann Marie Longo, a former school board president.

The board’s meeting agenda stated its intent to abolish the position of supervising groundskeeper, currently held by Richard A. Carames II, and the position of laborer, currently held by Alberto A. Cariaga, on June 30, “based on reasons of economy and efficiency.”

The abolishment of the two positions would leave one employee in the grounds crew.

“We are not talking about elimination, we are talking about restructuring of the system that we have in place,” said Superintendent Francesco Ianni.

Ianni said the district intends to go to the county civil service commission to reorganize the department, and abolishing the two positions is the first step in the commission’s process.

Ianni said the decision is not based on performance.

He said that if the board had approved the motion to abolish the positions, the district’s next step would be to “request a classification of position” from civil service, which would potentially change the position’s title and responsibilities and list who is entitled to the new position.

He said if the civil service does not deem the abolishment appropriate, the employees would be reinstated.

Ianni said the district has already restructured different aspects of its operations, such as administration, to ensure efficiency. He said personnel matters are not to be discussed at public meetings.

Longo said the discussion surrounding a department’s reorganization does not target individual staff members and should be discussed.

“I think it’s a shame that board business, to this magnitude, is not discussed in public,” Longo said.

“For you to come up here and [say] that we should be ashamed of what is going on, when we are trying to do what’s best for the district, I think it is an insult to my board,” Ianni said.

Longo said the public has a “right to know” when district reorganization is being considered. She said letters of termination were sent to the Carames and Cariaga prior to the board’s vote. Ianni said the decision is not finalized until the board approves it.

Deputy Superintendent Maureen Raynor said it is common for employees to receive notice of the board’s pending decision, and that if the board does not approve the vote, the letter would be void.

“It is very typical for an employee to receive that letter at least a week ahead of time… so they understand what action the board will be taking beforehand,” she said.

After public discussion, the board decided to table the agenda item.

Board President Laurie Kowlasky said the board will need to convene with its attorneys to discuss how the district’s restructuring will look in the future.

