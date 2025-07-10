Girl Scout of the Month: Jasmine Luo on artistry, dedication and leadership

Representing the Girl Scouts of Suffolk County at the national convention in Orlando, dedicated scout Jasmine Luo shares how the experience, her artistic achievement and years of service shaped her leadership and future dreams.

As a representative for Girl Scouts of Suffolk County at the GSUSA convention in Orlando, what was the most memorable part of that experience for you?

I traveled alone for the first time to this convention, so I was really nervous. After I met the girls in my group, we started playing icebreakers and not long after, we were eating and walking around the convention together. Since we were all Girl Scouts, we always had something to talk about — whether it was sharing stories about activities we do in our troops, or admiring the badges that we’ve earned. This convention allowed me to meet some incredible people and I will never forget that.

What inspired your winning design for the 2024 Holiday Light Show, and how did it feel to see your artwork turned into a real display?

As someone who wants to pursue art as a career, I’ve submitted designs for the Holiday Light Show for a couple of years. I have never seen a design specifically representing the Girl Scout light show. It was an amazing feeling to see my design brought to life and get to share it with my family and fellow Girl Scouts.

Looking back on your years as a Girl Scout, what accomplishments are you most proud of?

I am most proud of the small services my troop and I have done together. For example going to parks and beaches and helping clean up trash, or making dog and cat toys out of old t-shirts for animals in shelters. Although these sound like small actions, we made just as big of a difference in the world.

How has being part of the Girl Scouts shaped your leadership skills and future goals?

Since I was little, Girl Scouts has not only taught me teamwork through events like selling cookies, but has also helped me build up my confidence to communicate with strangers. In school, I pushed myself to be a leader in the things I was passionate about such as serving as the National Art Honor Society vice president and later president. I will carry these skills with me as I enter college to study animation — a field that not only requires leadership, but also strong teamwork.

What advice would you give to younger Girl Scouts just starting their journey with the Girl Scouts of Suffolk County?

Take as many opportunities you are given. You never know what people you may meet along the way and it can open doors to trying new things. Don’t be afraid to ask questions or to rely on your friends and peers. Lend a hand to those who need it and remember to be a sister to every Girl Scout.