How this Girl Scout finds inspiration through writing

Earning the Girl Scout Gold Award is a prestigious achievement, and Lizzy Ryan, a St. John the Baptist High School senior from Medford, has gone above and beyond with her project, “Pen 2 Paper.” In this Q&A, she shares what inspired her, the challenges she overcame, and how Girl Scouts has shaped her leadership skills and future aspirations.

Can you tell us about your project and what inspired you to pursue it?

I created a curriculum to help middle schoolers prepare for high school writing and English classes. It covered essay writing, academic writing formats like MLA, and the research process. I compiled the lessons into binders for teachers and YouTube videos. My inspiration for this project stemmed from my own experience. Despite having an excellent middle school English education, I felt severely underprepared for the demands of my ninth-grade English class.

How has being a Girl Scout shaped you as a person and influenced your future goals?

Being a Girl Scout has shaped me into a creative problem-solver, teaching me that creativity goes beyond art. It’s about adaptability, innovation, and thinking outside the box.

What has been your most memorable experience as a Girl Scout, and why does it stand out?

A memorable experience I had as a Girl Scout, which happened recently, was the Making an Impact Breakfast. What stood out to me the most was the panel of speakers—several women in leadership roles—who shared their experiences with such honesty and authenticity. They spoke about their journeys as women in the workplace, offering valuable career and life advice. Hearing their stories was truly inspiring, and it reinforced my appreciation for strong, successful women who pave the way for future generations.

As a graduating senior, what are your plans for the future? Are you considering continuing your involvement with Girl Scouts in some way?

I plan to major in political science while also continuing to explore my other interests in fields such as psychology, philosophy, and more! Whether as a volunteer troop leader or through another role, I hope to give back to the organization that has been such a meaningful part of my life.

What advice would you give to younger Girl Scouts who are considering working toward their Gold Award?

Start early, plan ahead, and do not be afraid to ask for help from mentors, leaders, and peers. Be flexible and open to feedback, as refining your project will make it stronger. Most importantly, enjoy the journey.

What lessons from your time in Girl Scouts do you think will help you the most in college and beyond?

The most valuable lesson I have learned from Girl Scouts is the importance of exploration — whether that means discovering new skills, stepping outside my comfort zone, or finding creative solutions to challenges.