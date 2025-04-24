Girl Scouts of Nassau County celebrates 20th anniversary of Operation Cookie

The Girl Scouts of Nassau County deliver almost 65,000 care packages with cookies to service members and first responders.

Girl Scouts of Nassau County, in partnership with DHL Express, shipped nearly 65,000 care packages of Girl Scout Cookies to U.S. military personnel stationed abroad and on Long Island and local first responders.

Girl Scouts from across Nassau County teamed up with local officials and volunteers to help warmly send off a portion of the care packages. The program aims to thank service members and vital community members like doctors, nurses, police officers, EMTs, and firefighters.

“Operation Cookie is more than a sweet treat. It’s a powerful way for Girl Scouts to learn about gratitude, service and making a difference in the lives of others. Every cookie represents a heartfelt ‘thank you’ from our Girl Scouts and the community to the brave individuals protecting our freedom,” said Rande Bynum, CEO of Girl Scouts of Nassau County, in a release. “We’d like to once again send our utmost appreciation and thanks to DHL Express and to all who have contributed to Operation Cookie over the last 20 years. This incredible partnership has allowed us to send over 1.25 million packages of Girl Scout Cookies to service members around the globe.

Since being launched in 2005 in partnership with DHL Express, the Operation Cookie/Hometown Heroes program has grown each year and has reached service members in Afghanistan, Bahrain, Djibouti, Iraq, Kuwait, Japan, Germany and Poland, among others. Locally, the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, the U.S. Marines base in Garden City, and the Jones Beach Coast Guard stations are all local locations that have also received deliveries.

“It’s been an honor to support Operation Cookie over the past two decades, using our global shipping network to deliver meaningful gifts of appreciation to those who serve others,” said Pawel Zagaja, Senior Director of JFK Gateway, DHL Express, in a press release.

For more details about Operation Cookie and Hometown Heroes, please visit www.gsnc.org.

Information submitted to Schneps Media Long Island