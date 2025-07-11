Hundreds attend Town of Oyster Bay swimming seminar

Hundreds of children gathered at Syosset-Woodbury Park for a Summer Safety Seminar, hosted by the Town of Oyster Bay and Catholic Health.

“We all know that summer is time for fun in the sun and cooling off in the pool. However, that fun comes with a great deal of responsibility. That’s why we hosted this Summer Safety Day in the Town of Oyster Bay,” said Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino.

In recent years, fatal drownings for children under the age of 15 have increased by 12%, with drowning remaining the leading cause of death among children ages 1 to 4 years old, the town said. They said children under the age of 5 make up nearly 80 % of all nonfatal drowning injuries each year.

Seminar attendees learned about healthy swimming, basic first aid, hypothermia, cramping, drowning prevention, basic CPR (not certification), recreational water wellness and EMS ambulance education.

“We thank St. Joseph Hospital and Catholic Health for partnering with us to host this important program and bringing pool safety awareness to hundreds of youngsters,” Saladino said.