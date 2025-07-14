Jerome Fields, self-made executive, dies at 80

Jerome Fields, a longtime Roslyn resident and member of the Sid Jacobson JCC, died at 80 in his home.

Jerome N. “Jerry” Fields, a Brooklyn native, Vietnam veteran, and self-made businessman who served more than two decades as vice president of New York-Presbyterian’s Network Recovery Services, died July 7. He was 80.

Fields passed away surrounded by loved ones at his home in Roslyn, where he lived for over 30 years. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Lynda Tesoriero, his children Monica, Gabriel, and Ross, and his beloved grandchildren Adrian and Nicolas.

A devoted family man and respected professional, Fields was remembered as a quiet force who led by example and lived to uplift others.

“His happiness was making other people happy,” said Tesoriero.

Though he never attended college, Fields built a successful career through grit, intelligence and a deep understanding of people. He co-owned a business early in his life and later helped shape the growth of Network Recovery Services, a division of New York-Presbyterian, where he led operations for over 20 years. Tesoriero said former colleagues from NRS flooded social media with tributes after his passing, praising his mentorship and leadership.

Fields’ life was guided by his passions: horse racing, poker, bridge, football, Jeopardy! crossword puzzles, and caring for animals, especially his cherished koi fish. But it was family and community that meant the most.

He was a proud U.S. Army Vietnam War veteran, and a familiar face at the Sid Jacobson JCC, where he found joy in long walks, card games, and camaraderie.

“Jerry was cherished by his community,” Tesoriero said. “He made people feel seen and he lived to make our lives a little easier.”

Fields had no biological children but embraced a blended family. He adopted the daughter of his late first wife, took guardianship of a nephew, and lovingly raised Tesoriero’s son as his own.

“He loved all three children dearly and was the only father my son ever remembered,” Tesoriero said.

A memorial service will be held Friday, July 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Roslyn Heights Funeral Home, 75 Mineola Ave., Roslyn Heights.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Sid Jacobson JCC, a place that brought Fields immense comfort and joy. To donate visit www.classy.org/give/60349/#!/donation/checkout.

“Jerry was an extremely kind and well-respected member here,” said Julie Assael, director of Senior Programs at the Sid Jacobson JCC.

Assael said that another member of the JCC would often bring baked goods and give them out to members, but Fields had convinced her to start selling the goods and in turn donating the money back to the JCC.

“He was my rock,” Tesoriero said. “His happiness came from making other people happy. He taught us how to love selflessly and unconditionally.”