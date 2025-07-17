Vacation mode: 10 summer MVPs for your trip

Whether you’re Main Beach-bound or soaking up the sun in your backyard, we’ve got you covered with everything from SPF that actually blends to instant tanning drops.

Keep reading for warm-weather vacation essentials you’ll love!

1.) Sold at popular stores across Long Island like Macy’s (630 Old Country Rd., Garden City), Vita Liberata is always ahead of the curve when it comes to their tanning products and the brand’s newest launch might very well be our favorite. Everyday Blur Drops literally work instantly! If you forgot to apply self-tanner or missed a spot when you did, these drops will instantly cover skin in a beautiful tanned color. It only takes a few minutes to set and then you’re good to go and can even safely apply SPF over it.

2.) If you’re looking to stay powered throughout a summer of camp drop-offs, head to a Long Island Walmart and pick up Gourmia’s Bar Espresso Maker (965 Broadhollow Rd., Farmingdale). At just under $100 it’s a bargain buy without the bargain mechanics or aesthetics. It will brew single or double shots of espresso, but thanks to an integrating frothing wand, can make lattes, cappuccinos and more as well. Add some ice and voila!

3.) Available at Long Island Sephora, Ulta, and Target stores, tarte tartelette XL tubing mascara will make your lashes pop with its non-clumping formula that works to thicken, lengthen and condition lashes. It’s also sweat-proof, making it perfect all summer long.

4.) Celeb favorite RingMyBelle will be providing convenient at-home beauty services including makeup, hair, spray tanning and even IV Drips all across the Hamptons this summer to keep you looking and feeling your best.

5.) Sea Bags makes fantastic made-in-the USA beach bags all fashioned from recycled sailcloth and available at their Greenport boutique (29 Front St., First Floor E. 1E). The bags, available in dozens of design options, are thoughtfully designed with mesh to let the sand out, and pockets for wet things, flip flops and sunscreen.

6.) Level up your summer workout with a yoga mat that will stand out even in places like the Hamptons with CARMU. The limited edition designs come on rounded-edge mats for products that look as great as they function. Plus they have sweat-activated grip, meaning the more you sweat, the stronger the traction, so no towel is needed.

7.) Available at Target stores (999 Corporate Dr., Westbury), Image Skincare Daily Prevention SPF 30 is a smooth, effective mineral sunscreen that will work to both protect and hydrate the skin (it also comes in a tinted version). We love this one because it’s light and quick to apply.

8.) For shades to wear all summer long whether you’re going for a sweaty run, camp pickup, or heading to the beach, beeline for Peace Love Hamptons (120 Main St., Westhampton Beach) and snag a pair of sunglasses from DIFF. DIFF is known for sunglasses that have a lightweight, comfortable fit and for giving back –the brand has donated millions of glasses to people in need.

9.) Forever our favorite spot to give our wardrobe a refresh is Carbon38 and their new Southampton shop (44b Main St., Southampton) has opened just in time for warm-weather shopping. Among their current collection standouts is their Crochet Button Front Top and Short Set.

10.) Reformer Pilates is the workout of the summer. Before heading to hot spots like Tremble (now in both Bridgehampton and Southampton!) pick up a pair of grippy socks from Souls at Nordstrom (630 Old Country Rd., Garden City). Their designs consistently stand out and will work just as well post-Pilates for lounging.