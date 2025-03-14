Quantcast
Westbury Arts presents ‘Jazz in the Gallery’ with the Julie Lyon Quintet

The Julie Lyon Quintet, including Larry Hutter, Julie Lyon, Jack DeSalvo, Tom Cabrera and Chris Forbes.
Ed Shin

Westbury Arts turned their gallery into a NYC-style jazz club. For this event, they featured The Julie Lyon Quintet, whose latest Unseen Rain recording, Crystal Sky, was released on Feb. 28.

Vocalist Julie Lyon was joined by Chris Forbes on piano, Jack DeSalvo on guitar, Larry Hutter on double bass and Tom Cabrera on drums. This ensemble played a mix of original compositions and jazz standards, which offered both white-hot creativity and stone-cold grooves.

Surrounded by the current art exhibition in honor of Black History Month, appropriately names “The Essence of Soul,” a sold out, foot tapping audience kept tune with the music.

It was a full house as guests enjoyed the music of The Julie Lyon Quintet at Westbury Arts.
