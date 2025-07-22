Suozzi talks immigration, economy in tele-town hall

Rep. Tom Suozzi (NY-3) responded to questions about ICE raids and Medicaid cuts during a wide-ranging virtual town hall on July 21.

“There are people who are very scared of what’s happening,” he said. “I’m scared sometimes, too.”

President Donald Trump’s handling of immigration was a recurring topic during the meeting.

One man from Bethpage shared that though his wife is a citizen, they were fearful that she would be profiled and detained by ICE due to her parents being immigrants.

“The bottom line is that we got to treat people like human beings,” he said, at one point referencing the case of a Port Washington man who was detained by ICE after living in the community for over 20 years.

“We need to legalize a bunch of people that have been here for over 10 years, who haven’t broken any other laws,” said Suozzi.

Questions about cuts to Medicaid also dominated the discussion, with constituents expressing confusion about the new requirements to qualify for the service set out by the recently passed “One Big Beautiful Bill.”

The congressman called the cuts “heartless,” adding that the money saved would cover a tax break for some of the country’s wealthiest people. He referred to the legislation as the “Big Ugly Bill” multiple times.

Another popular topic was the economy and general angst over the cost-of-living for the average American.

“I’m concerned with the fact that the middle class is becoming out of range,” said a caller from Manhasset.

Suozzi agreed and argued for increasing career opportunities outside of the traditional college route, such as trade school or apprenticeships.

“People are struggling, so many people are working hard, and they can’t get ahead,” he said.

A question about the affordable housing crisis prompted Suozzi to call for an increase in the minimum wage and more high-density housing on Long Island.

“We can’t build more single-family houses,” he said, adding that more high-rises in downtowns would make those areas attractive to young people.

The congressman frequently touted his role as the chair of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus in the House of Representatives, highlighting his efforts to reach across the aisle as a Democrat in a red district.

The hour-long meeting was open to the public via telephone and a live stream on Suozzi’s Facebook page. At its peak, he said, more than 12,000 people were on the call.

In his closing remarks, Suozzi promised to work to improve the lives of those in his district, calling for more cooperation between opposing factions.

“If we keep it up this way, you know, an eye for an eye, and we’re all going to end up blind,” he said. “But I’ve got great faith in the people and our system … the good will triumph in the end.”