Glen Cove Connolly School principal, Bryce Klatsky, steps into assistant superintendent role

Bryce Klatsky steps into his new role as Glen Cove’s assistant superintendent of curriculum, instruction, and technology

In just five years at the Glen Cove City School District, Bryce Klatsky has accomplished various projects in two different administrative roles.

Klatsky has served the district as the English language arts coordinator and as Connolly School principal. Now, he brings those experiences to his new role as assistant superintendent of curriculum for kindergarten through twelfth grade.

“I’m very humbled by the opportunity to now, not just work within the English department of just within Connolly School, but to be able to support across the board,” he said.

The assistant superintendent role was formerly held by Superintendent Alexa Doeschner, who stepped into her current role on July 1.

Klatsky first entered the district in 2020 as the English language arts coordinator before stepping into his role as Connolly School principal.

Prior to joining the district, he worked as an English teacher and an English department coordinator in Manhattan. His experience there made it a “natural transition into the first role at Glen Cove as the English coordinator.”

Since joining the city’s school district, Klatsky has been involved in many districtwide projects that appeal to students, families and staff members. Notably, Klatsky said he worked with Susan Poulos, the assistant principal at the middle school, to create a “portrait of a graduate” for Glen Cove students.

The project aimed to encompass skills and competencies that Glen Cove graduates will learn in their educational career, spanning kindergarten to senior year. Klatsky said he and Pulos met with teachers, administrators and families for their input on what makes a successful student.

Klatsky said the project looked at skills that would help students in the future, no matter what career path they chose. He said it was important to think about adaptability and account for careers that may change and advance in the future.

“It was an exciting opportunity too, to think about the fact that we’re going to have graduates who are now in kindergarten who are going to be going into jobs that don’t even exist yet,” he said.

Klatsky said the portrait “relates to his new role” in central administration, where he will oversee curriculum at all grade levels.

In addition to his work on the portrait of a graduate, Klatsky introduced the ENL Newcomer Support Program, which helps English as a New Language students. Klatsky said the program connects students’ families with others in the district who speak the same language and can act as a “point person.” The families can help each other with registrations and translations, he said.

Klatsky said he feels proud of the diversity within the school district.

“We’re constantly trying to be innovative in the way that we’re addressing the diverse learning needs of the students that make up this district,” he said.

Klatsky said he also helped introduce literacy coaches to the schools, which help support the district’s teachers while teaching phonics and reading. Klatsky said he is interested in “elevating the culture within the district” for both students and staff.

Looking ahead to the upcoming school year in his new role, Klatsky said he aims to help bolster social-emotional learning and mental health. He also said the district plans to redesign the way it assesses elementary students.

Klatsky said he is “very excited” about the upcoming school year and is thankful for the opportunity to support the community in a new role.