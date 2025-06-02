Alexa Doeschner readies for Glen Cove superintendent role

After completing 10 years at the Glen Cove City School District, Alexa Doeschner prepares to step up to her new role next year as superintendent of schools.

Doescher, the current assistant superintendent for curriculum instruction and technology, was appointed by the board of education on May 21 and will succeed current Superintendent Maria Rianna.

Rianna has served in her role at the district for the last 12 years and was appointed as the superintendent of Malverne School District earlier this year after she announced her retirement from Glen Cove.

In her past decade the city’s school district, Doeschner has served in many different roles, which she said has allowed her to obtain a “wide perspective and a very unique experience.”

“I am very proud of our district and everything that we’ve accomplished,” she said.

Doeschner entered the district as an assistant principal at the high school in 2015 and has also served as the district science coordinator and an elementary school principal before stepping into her current role.

In her previous roles, Doeschner said there are many projects she championed that she is proud of, one of which was establishing an intergenerational “Chemistry Day.” It brings elementary schoolers to the high school for a lab demonstration show. She said she has also helped establish literacy curriculum improvements and collaborations with the Theodore Roosevelt Audubon Society.

She said throughout the district, students have “various talents and various needs” and she hopes to foster student learning to meet each need and talent.

Glen Cove schools have 672 English language learners, approximately 22% of the student body, according to the Department of Education’s website. Born in Transylvania and raised in Venezuela, Doeschner moved to the United States when she was 8 years old with her parents, where she experienced English as a new language herself.

“I have been a multilingual learner throughout my life,” she said.

Doeschner said her own experience as a new language learner will be able to aid her in her new role, and she hopes to allow every student and family to feel involved in district activities and conversations.

Looking ahead, Doeschner said the school district has made recent strides, including the passage of a facility bond that will allocate funds for facility upgrades, as well as improvements to its instruction and curriculum. She said there have been recent technological advancements, which could be used to ready students for their futures.

“We are really poised to make incredible change very quickly,” she said.

Doeschner said she is excited to step into her new role and eager to learn more about the district from a new perspective.

“I know that I need to learn and listen,” Doeschner said. “I want to increase collaboration, communication and transparency in the district.”