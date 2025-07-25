Sid Jacobson JCC honors Executive Director David Black for 14 years of leadership

Sid Jacobson JCC honored longtime Executive Director David Black on Monday, July 21, during its annual Golf & Games Outing, recognizing his 14 years of visionary leadership that has helped shape the agency into one of Long Island’s most inclusive and impactful community institutions.

Held at Fresh Meadow Country Club, the event drew more than 250 attendees and raised $600,000 to support the JCC’s programs and services. But the emotional center of the evening was the celebration of Black’s legacy, marked by tributes and heartfelt reflections.

Since taking the helm in 2011, Black has guided JCC through a period of expansive growth, establishing several now-signature initiatives, including Nancy Marx Cancer Wellness Center, which provides non-clinical services for individuals facing cancer; Gayle Berg Center for Resilience, focused on mental health and crisis recovery; and Center for Community Engagement, which streamlines the agency’s volunteer and social impact efforts.

One of his most notable contributions has been the creation of Randie Waldbaum Malinsky Center for Israel, Long Island’s only such center dedicated to deepening cultural and educational ties to Israel. The center now partners with more than 30 local institutions and leads annual events such as Israelfest, the region’s largest celebration of Israeli culture.

“What was honored that evening were the true heroes of the agency: the staff, the leadership, and the philanthropists who understand that humanity flourishes when we care for each other,” Black said.

For Black, who previously held senior roles at Yeshiva University, JCC Manhattan, and the French Institute Alliance Française, his work at Sid Jacobson JCC has been deeply personal. He has long been a champion of building community through access, inclusion, and human connection.

Throughout his tenure, he has also emphasized the importance of cultural and historical awareness.

As the founding president of the American Friends of Yahad-In Unum, Black has supported Holocaust research and genocide education. His advocacy and leadership have earned him international recognition, including the title of Chevalier in the French Order of National Merit.