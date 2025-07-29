Nassau County Police Department’s 2nd precinct reopens in Woodbury

The Nassau County Police Department’s 2nd precinct in Woodbury is back in business again after a fire interrupted operations three years ago.

“The reopening of the second precinct in Woodbury is a welcome and long-overdue step forward for public safety in our community,” said Nassau County Deputy Minority Leader Arnold Drucker, whose district covers the 2nd precinct.

Drucker said the operation of the precinct will ensure “stronger and more visible law enforcement presence” in the area. Nassau County Detective Cabay said the number of officers in the area will remain the same. Officers at the precinct operated out of a temporary trailer until the completion of the project.

The Nassau County Legislature approved a $33.575 million in bonding for the precinct in 2023, according to previous Long Island Press coverage.

“Quite a bit changed,” said Vincent Dell’Aquila, an architect with the LiRo Group, which was hired to work on the building. He said the original building was demolished and rebuilt on the same site.

Dell’Aquila said the building is now larger than before and is home to state-of-the-art facilities to fit the needs of the department.

The county police are not the only officers who had changes to their operations due to the fire. Old Brookville Police Chief Michael Coen said the department has taken apprehended individuals to the county’s 8th precinct in Levittown, due to the Woodbury precinct’s closure.

Cabay said the precinct is currently reopen, and that a grand re-opening event will be held in the near future.

“Our very dedicated, professional and elite police officers of the 2nd precinct deserve their long-awaited new home, and as a life-long resident of this community, I am thrilled to celebrate this significant step forward, ensuring the protection of all our residents,” Drucker said.