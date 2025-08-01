Embassy Diner brings Christmas in July to Bethpage

The Embassy Diner in Bethpage brought Christmas in July to diner patrons on July 28 and 29, with a visit from Santa Claus, Mrs.Claus, and even the Grinch.

The diner has been serving up Christmas cheer in July for patrons for three years now.

Customers could take pictures with Santa, Mrs. Claus, and the Grinch any time between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. on the two days.

Gus Tsiorvas, the owner of the Embassy Diner, started the tradition as a unique complement to a similar event thrown at the diner in December. The date was chosen because it is the halfway point to Christmas.

“Santa and Mrs. Claus are very good friends of mine. They come all the time,” said Tsiorvas.

Hundreds of people came to the diner over the course of the two days.

Tsiorvas says that meeting Santa in July makes a difference for the kids, who feel as though Santa is checking up on them.

“They love it. They absolutely love it,” said Tsiorvas.

Diner patrons came to the diner in droves, with patrons of all ages wearing festive outfits, including Christmas sweaters and matching dresses. Santa and Mrs. Claus handed out pens shaped like candy canes to diner patrons.

Many wished Santa and Mrs. Claus a Merry Christmas on the way out, with one patron saying aloud that it’s like “Christmas in July.”

Santa Claus, who goes by Santa Hal, said that it’s fun to do events like this one at the Embassy Diner.

“There’s enough sadness in the world; we need some joy,” he said.

In addition to bringing back Santa in December, the diner also brings in Christmas carolers during the winter months and the Easter Bunny in April.

“The main thing that I want for this community is to make everybody happy, to make everybody proud of the diner, and make them feel like one big community. That’s the most important thing to me. More than anything in this world,” said Tsiorvas.

Tsiorvas has owned the Embassy Diner since 2022.