These 3 restaurants are must-try summer spots

Looking to try a new restaurant this summer? We’ve got you covered. Here are three eateries perfect for a weekend bite to share — or not.

FICARRA RISTORANTE

A family tradition is bringing a taste of Sicily to Hicksville, cooking up upscale Italian-American cuisine.

Ficarra Ristorante is operated by the Mattone family, who strive to serve time-honored family recipes with modern takes. Their anatra con salsa al Grand Marnier ($44) utilizes local ingredients like Long Island (Pekin) duck.

This restaurant is hosting two special events this month: National Prosecco Day on Aug. 13 and National Rum Day on Aug. 16. Join them for an all-day cocktail celebration.

400 S.Oyster Bay Rd., Hicksville, 516-932-7450, ficarraristorante.com

LA PLAGE BISTRO

The second location of this Wading River favorite is now open at the former site of the Bellport Brewing Company.

La Plage Bistro will bring the refined dining cuisine patrons know from their first location with a French bistro twist, inspired by the Wading River location’s signature “Bistro Nights.” This restaurant’s menu features classics like steak frites ($37) and a la carte seafood such as little neck clams and oysters.

Don’t forget to ask about their baked-to-order cookies — warm and fresh for the table. The perfect complement to any meal!

14 Station Rd., Bellport, 934-451-3075, laplagebellport.com

THE BLACK SHEEP

This American fusion eatery opened its doors in mid-June, serving up comfort food in its own way and prompting its guests to “eat unique” along the way.

Make way for decadent sandwiches, fresh salads, and even a sweet treat for after the meal. The Black Sheep is taking traditional lunch fare to new heights with plates such as Dan’s Favorite Waffle ($14.95), a change-up on classic chicken and waffles with a rosemary and thyme waffle covered in hot honey served with a fried chicken thigh.

All sandwiches are available with gluten-free bread, and vegetarians are welcome to join in on the fun with menu options to satiate all diets.

465 NY-25A, Miller Place, 631-828-5554, eatblacksheep.com

