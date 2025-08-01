Six firefighters evaluated for heat exhaustion in Levittown

Six firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion after a fire in Levittown.

Six firefighters responding to a call were evaluated for heat exhaustion in the middle of a dangerous heat wave, according to Nassau County Chief Fire Marshal Michael Uttaro.

Uttaro said in the release that a fire broke out at a home at 50 Hollyhock Road in Levittown on Tuesday, July 29, at 7:54 p.m.

He said the Levittown Fire Department responded to the scene, where heavy fire conditions were present.

Uttaro said the fire department was assisted by the fire departments of East Meadow, Wantagh, Hicksville and Bellmore, as roughly 75 firefighters were present at the scene.

Uttaro said it took the first responders 45 minutes to extinguish the fire and that no civilians were injured.

Due to the extreme temperature and the heat of the flames, six firefighters were treated at the scene for medical attention. Uttaro said none of the firefighters were transported to nearby hospitals.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures had dipped into the 80s at that time of the fire, but that humidity made it feel over 90 degrees.

Firefighters are typically dressed in gear that weighs between 55 and 75 pounds.

Uttaro directly told Schneps Media Long Island that the fire was caused by an unattended candle that set the back of the house ablaze.

Heat advisories were in effect for much of the region Tuesday as temperatures reached near triple digits.

“Extreme heat is dangerous and can be fatal if it is not taken seriously,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said on Monday, July 28, in a press release warning New Yorkers to stay safe.