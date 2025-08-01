(L. to R.) Mayor John Popeleski, trustees Khristine Shahipour and Jeffrey Stone at the July Manorhaven Board of Trustees meeting.

Mayor John Popeleski announced plans to enact a building moratorium called for by residents over what they call overdevelopment and strained infrastructure at a tense Manorhaven Board of Trustees meeting on Wednesday, July 30.

More than 40 residents attended the meeting, which was moved to the Port Washington Senior/Adult Activities Center due to construction at the village hall.

The moratorium, Popeleski said, will target zoning categories C1, C2, C3, I1, I2, I3, and E1, halting new approvals as the village updates its zoning map and begins a comprehensive planning process.

The mayor said Vision Long Island would be brought in for a September work session, and D&B Engineers will present their proposal next week.

Popeleski said the moratorium will only halt new construction projects, but will stop the previously approved site plans for a 49-unit mixed-use building at 30 Sagamore Hill Drive that sparked calls for a moratorium

Popeleski opened the meeting by outlining his accomplishments since taking office, including resolving unpaid tax bills, applying for infrastructure grants, improving the village Department of Public Works equipment, boosting village investments, and implementing a new sewer emergency plan.

But the focus quickly turned to the issue dominating public discourse: new development.

“I hear every single voice in this room, and I hear you loud and clear,” Popeleski said, referencing growing calls to halt two-family and multi-unit housing approvals. “That’s why I will be introducing a building moratorium at the August board of trustees meeting. It will be a public hearing, as required by law.”

Popeleski’s comments were met with mixed reactions. Many residents applauded the proposed moratorium but expressed deep frustration over what they called the board’s slow response, lack of transparency, and recent adoption of a controversial three-minute limit on public comment.

Thomas Plominski, a 38-year resident, demanded immediate passage of a full village-wide moratorium.

“We will not stop calling the media, posting on Facebook, or having public meetings,” he said. “We are not against development. We just want respectful development.”

Others echoed similar concerns, accusing the board of siding with developers and ignoring infrastructure limits.

“We already have over 100 approved units without a single resident yet, and the local elementary school is already overcrowded,” said resident Scott Stolzman. “Who’s paying for the new schools? What’s the cost to our sewers and water systems?”

Christine Zahn criticized the tone of the meeting, referencing the mayor’s raised voice during his remarks.

“We were spoken to in a tone that was reprehensible and unnecessary,” she said. “You ask for suggestions — start the community advisory board now. Don’t wait.”

Popeleski apologized for his tone but defended his passion, asserting he was working for the community’s best interests.

“I care deeply about this village,” he said. “We’re building a roadmap. Some things can’t happen overnight. But it’s happening.”

Several residents cited specific projects, such as the Sagamore Hill Drive developments, questioning whether zoning laws and environmental protections had been followed. Ken Kraft, a resident and former trustee, cited a letter sent to federal and county officials in 2019, alleging improper approvals.

“There’s a clear pattern here — rushed approvals, ignored site plans, and no accountability,” Kraft said.

Others warned of lasting political consequences if officials failed to listen.

“We voted you in. We can vote you out,” Plominski said.

Despite the tension, some attendees expressed hope that the meeting marked a turning point.

“I want to commend you for opening yourself up to us,” said resident Richard Li. “Communication is two-way, not one-way.”

Popeleski asked for collaboration throughout the meeting.

“This whole thing woke the village up. This woke the board up. This is what community looks like,” he said. “I want to hear all your suggestions. Call me. Email me. I’m here for you.”

According to Popeleski, the public hearing on the proposed building moratorium is scheduled for the Aug. 27 board of trustees meeting, although no resolution was made.