New ALDI to open in Bethpage

Grocery chain ALDI will open a new location in Bethpage on Thursday, Aug. 7.

The store, located at 3988 Hempstead Turnpike, will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Chris Daniels, the regional vice president for ALDI, said in a statement “at our new Bethpage ALDI store, shoppers will find that every decision we make, from our product selection to store layout, is to provide our customers with the best products at the lowest possible prices of any national grocer.”

The store will hold an opening celebration on Aug. 7 at 9 a.m. The first 100 customers in line will receive a free gift bag of ALDI products and a gift card to the store for an undisclosed amount. The giveaways are a part of the ALDI Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program, according to a press release.

Customers may also enter a sweepstakes during the store’s opening weekend for the chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card.

Similar to other ALDI locations, the grocery store will offer customers produce delivered daily, a variety of foods specific to dietary needs, such as gluten-free and plant-based options. The store will also offer both curbside pickup and grocery delivery options.

The location was previously the site of A.C. Moore Arts and Crafts and Everyday Crazy Hot Deals.

The Bethpage ALDI will join a multitude of other grocery stores in the community, including a King Kullen, ShopRite and Madina Market & Grocery.

ALDI is also expanding at other locations on Long Island, with a new location coming to Lake Ronkonkoma in the near future. ALDI aims to open 800 stores nationwide by the end of 2028, the press release said.

The grocery chain has several other locations across Long Island, including stores in East Northport, Carle Place, Valley Stream and Hempstead.

ALDI announced in February its plan to open over 200 new stores in 2025 with more than 40,000 employees.