August 2025 horoscopes: What does this month have in store?

Aries – This is an excellent month to make financial plans or discuss inheritances and issues related to shared property, taxes and debt.

Taurus – Discussions with friends, partners and members of the general public will be successful. Someone with more experience might have advice for you. It’s a great month to plan for the future!

Gemini – This is a productive month; you will make a great impression on bosses, parents, teachers and people in authority. They see you as reliable, conscientious and trustworthy.

Cancer – Explore opportunities in publishing, the media or anything connected with medicine and the law as well as higher education. A great month to make travel plans.

Leo – Family discussions about shared property will go well. Take some time alone at home to sort out paperwork. Not only are you optimistic, you’re also realistic, which is a favorable combination.

Virgo – This is a great month to study and learn something new. Discussions with neighbors, relatives and siblings will be practical and hopeful. Make plans to add joy or luxury to your life.

Libra – Business and commerce are favored today because two separate influences are at play. One is practical, serious and solid, the other is ambitious and hopeful. You will likely come up with realistic, profitable ideas.

Scorpio – It’s a great month to entertain or enjoy social outings, especially with children or anything related to sports. Relations with partners and close friends will be warm and supportive.

Sagittarius – You can get a lot done working alone or behind the scenes. You might also choose to be reclusive at home. Either way, you’ll be productive and happy.

Capricorn – An older friend might have advice for you. Listen to those who have more experience than you because they will expand your future opportunities.

Aquarius – Financial discussions will go well and you might impress a boss. Buy something practical that brings enjoyment. Trust your ability to make wise financial decisions.

Pisces – This is a great month to make travel plans. Discussions about legal matters will go well for you because practical results are promising. Enjoy a short trip.