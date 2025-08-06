National Night Out hosts annual event in Manhasset

Bouncy houses were just one form of entertainment during Manhasset’s National Night Out.

National Night Out returned to Manhasset on Tuesday, Aug. 5, at Whitney Pond Park. The event displayed community building and appreciation for its law enforcement.

In addition to that, many organizations came out in support to bring their brand further outreach for the town. There was also a bounce house obstacle course, an ice cream truck, face painting, dancing, and a DJ.

One of the organizations that showed up was the Manhasset Public Library. Throughout the night, one of the library’s main priorities was to show people that the library is so much more than “just books.”

“You have items, the bubble machines, for example, you can check out, cornhole, Jenga, and all these really cool things that you play with, take home for a couple of weeks, and bring back,” said Megan Murphy.

Murphy also talked about the importance of getting out there at a community-wide event.

“We just really want to make sure that the community remembers we’re around and that we are sending our services for those who need it,” Murphy said.

National Night Out, a nationwide event held on the first Tuesday of August, had two celebrations in the Town of North Hempstead and Westbury.

Another booth was Project Independent, the town of North Hempstead’s Department of Services for the Aging. Kristina Lew, director of Senior Citizen Affairs and producer of the PI and You radio show, spoke about the different aspects of the event.

“It’s bringing people of all different ages together, which is so nice. We get to meet seniors who we work with; now we get to see them in person,” said Lew.

Another spokesperson also explained what the organization is all about.

“This is a seniors program, sixty and over, it’s called aging in place, so we provide all the different services to help people stay home,” said an employee. “Transportation, home repair, nurses, social workers and more.”

A large section of booths at National Night Out also held space for Councilwoman Christine Liu’s team. Multiple people highlighted Liu’s accomplishments and gave out fans to the event goers.

“It’s been amazing so far, we came early here to set up,” said an intern working for the office of Liu. “Watching all the workers come get their fans with us, it’s really exciting to represent Council Member Liu today at this event.”

Other attendees of the event included other law enforcement, event and raffle organizers, healthcare advisors, board members, and educational personnel who sought to assist the community members through the town-wide programs.