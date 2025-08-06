Communities gather for NCPD’s seventh and eighth precinct’s National Night Out events

Hundreds gathered throughout Nassau County for National Night Out, an event dedicated for getting the community closer to local police and organizations.

Several communities celebrated National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 5, to enhance local residents’ relationships with their police force.

The Nassau County Police Department held one event for each of its eight precincts. The seventh precinct held its festivities at Bethpage High School, where hundreds of people from the community gathered.

Bethpage’s event featured food vendors, live music from Tom Chupka and Friends, raffle prizes, Star Wars characters, the LIRR’s Safety Sam, a touch-a-truck station with the fire department, a K-9 demonstration, food vendors and more.

“It’s a safe night out that brings the community together,” Joanne Foley, an organizer for the event and an assistant to Nassau County Legislator Rose Walker, said prior to the event. “That’s the whole premise.”

Community organizations, including the Bethpage Kiwanis and the Hicksville Congress of Teachers, also had pop-ups. Multiple police pop-ups highlighted the department’s services within the community.

Nassau County Police Department’s Eighth Precinct held a gathering at Burns Town Park in Massapequa.

The event coincided with the Town of Oyster Bay’s summer concert series, Music Under The Stars, as a tribute band for The Beatles, Led Zeppelin and The Doors called Magical Mystery Doors performed towards the end of the night.

Many people brought lawn chairs and parked them in front of the stage to enjoy the live performance.

The park also had sectioned-off grass areas, pop-ups, an ice cream truck and several types of games, including cornhole, Jenga and giant checkers.