Port Washington’s 36th annual Pride in Port is set to return

The 36th annual Pride in Port activities will take place during the second weekend of September.

The 36th annual Pride in Port celebration will take place Thursday, Sept. 11 through Saturday, Sept. 13, culminating in a full day of community events on Saturday that showcase local pride and unity.

The festivities begin Thursday with the varsity girls tennis team playing Hewlett High School at 5 p.m. On Friday, Sept. 12, the boys soccer team faces Academy Charter School and the boys volleyball team competes against Syosset, both matches starting at 6:45 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule starts early with the Annual Schreiber Athletic Hall of Fame Ceremony and Breakfast. A continental breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. in the school lobby, followed by the awards ceremony at 9 a.m. in the auditorium. This year’s inductees include Spencer Bodner (Class of 2001), Christine “Chrissy” Commons Krause (Class of 2012), Jake Froccaro (Class of 2012), Maria Giamanco (for service), Steven “Steve” Johnson (Class of 1978), and Brook Tolley Confort (Class of 1978).

The Pride in Port parade, involving dozens of organizations and participation from every public school, will start at 11:30 a.m. on Main Street near Belleview Avenue. Before the parade begins, local groups and businesses will perform starting at 10:45 a.m. in front of the showmobile near the Long Island Rail Road station.

“While there are a lot of events in Port Washington throughout the year, none bring together the school district, non-profit organizations and the entire community like Pride in Port does,” said Debbie Greco Cohen, Pride in Port Committee member and president of the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce. “I’ve lived in Port my entire life and can’t think of a better way to demonstrate what an amazing community we are!”

This year’s grand marshal is Rachel Fox, recognized for her outstanding dedication to the community and her exceptional work managing the Children’s Library at the Port Washington Public Library. The Athletic Hall of Fame inductees will ride in convertibles, while schools will showcase themed floats celebrating their “Pride in Port.”

The parade concludes at Campus Drive, followed by Family Fun Day at 12:30 p.m. on the field inside the track. The event will feature free activities including golf, skating, GaGa pit games, cotton candy, popcorn, and shaved ice.

A Food Court Village with local restaurants and food trucks will be open from noon to 6 p.m. in the parking lot between Weber’s multi-purpose room and the track.

Senior citizens can attend a free luncheon starting at 12:30 p.m. in the Schreiber cafeteria, with musical entertainment and a bingo game offering prizes. Reservations are required by calling 516-883-6656. The Town of North Hempstead is providing bus transportation from the Port Washington Adult Activities Center and Landmark on Main Street to the parade and luncheon.

The day will conclude with Schreiber’s homecoming football game against Plainview/Old Bethpage High School at 2 p.m.

The Pride in Port committee expressed gratitude to the sponsors and volunteers who help make the event possible.