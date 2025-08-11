Nassau Girl Scouts announces Port resident elected to board of directors

Port Washington resident Mike Mannix was elected to the Girl Scouts of Nassau County Board of Directors, Members-at-Large.

Port Washington resident Mike Mannix has been elected to serve on the Girl Scouts of Nassau County’s Board of Directors Members-at-Large through 2027, the organization announced.

Mannix, who has been on the board for nearly three years, was officially sworn in during the girl scouts’ 60th Annual Meeting at Nassau Community College in Garden City. The board is made up of lifelong Girl Scouts, community leaders, and nonprofit and corporate executives who help guide the council’s vision and mission.

“Our board of directors is made up of passionate leaders who believe in the power of girl scouting to inspire and uplift the next generation,” said Randell Bynum, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts of Nassau County. “I am eager to see this group of leaders inspire and shape the Girl Scout experience in their terms. I am confident they will help to fulfill our mission to build girls of courage, confidence and character.”

Mannix, founder of leadership training company Unparalleled Performance and co-author of The 5Ls – The Gift of a Balanced Life, said his work with the Girl Scouts aligns with his lifelong focus on developing leadership skills.

“Everyone thinks it’s just cookies, but it’s not,” Mannix said. “It’s a leadership organization that empowers young women to become future leaders. I want to help bring more awareness to that.”

One of his goals is to highlight the Girl Scouts’ Gold Award, the organization’s highest honor, which he said deserves the same recognition as the Boy Scouts’ Eagle Scout rank.

In addition to his corporate work and speaking engagements, Mannix teaches leadership, management, and strategic planning as an adjunct professor at New York University, including programs for first-generation college students.

As a Port Washington resident since 2007, Mannix said his community pride carries over into his work with the Girl Scouts.

“Being able to represent Port Washington in such a prestigious organization that truly changes lives for the better means a lot to me,” he said.

For more information about the Girl Scouts of Nassau County, visit www.gsnc.org.