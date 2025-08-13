Dortoni Bakery: Inside the 2025 Best Wedding Cake spot on Long Island

Here’s an inside look at what makes Dortoni Bakery the winner of Best Wedding Cake on Long Island for 2025.

At Dortoni Bakery, the wedding cake isn’t just dessert — it’s the centerpiece of a memory. Maybe it’s the first shared bite as newlyweds, or the sweet finale to a perfect day. For thousands of Long Island couples, it’s been both — and it’s no surprise that Dortoni has officially been named Best Wedding Cake on Long Island for 2025.

With a legacy five generations deep and roots that stretch from Italy to the United States, the Messina family has been baking with heart since 1977. What began as a single store is now a thriving operation of five bustling bakeries across Long Island, each filled with the scent of fresh pastry and the hum of precise, passionate craftsmanship.

“It’s a beautiful thing — and a huge responsibility. We’re part of people’s most special day, and we try our best to be perfect,” said Donnie Messina, one of the family owners.

Perfection doesn’t come easily. Each cake is the result of careful collaboration across departments, with a team that’s more family than staff — in many cases, literally. Several managers have been with Dortoni since the very beginning, and the Messina family continues to oversee production every step of the way.

“Baking isn’t like cooking. There’s chemistry involved. It’s more complicated than people think — but when it comes out right, it’s magic,” Messina explained.

That magic has become generational. Dortoni doesn’t just bake cakes for brides and grooms — they’ve made cakes for their parents, too. Many couples return for baby showers, birthdays, anniversaries — always back to the place where their sweetest moments began.

“We’re not just looking to make one cake. We want to make one great cake that keeps you coming back for every celebration,” Messina said.

That philosophy — great cake, fair price, and lasting relationships — is what keeps Dortoni at the top of the list for Long Island couples. And winning Best Wedding Cake for more than two years running? That’s just the icing.

“It means a lot for the staff. It makes our brides and grooms feel even more comfortable choosing us. It’s good for everyone,” Messina said.

But Dortoni’s story isn’t just about tiered confections and buttercream borders — it’s about people. The bakery’s commitment to quality starts with its ingredients, many of which are sourced directly from Italy. The team takes pride in every detail, ensuring that each cake tastes as stunning as it looks.

And while awards matter, what matters more is the community. From working with local vendors to serving generations of families, Dortoni’s reputation is built on trust, consistency and care.

“We’re so grateful. To our clients, to our community — we’ll keep doing what we do best,” Messina said.

So whether it’s a wedding, a birthday or just because — at Dortoni Bakery, every slice tells a story. And on Long Island, that story keeps getting sweeter.