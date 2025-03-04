Schmackary’s Brings Broadway’s Favorite Cookies to Long Island

Schmackary’s, the New York City cookie spot known for its creative and gourmet flavors, is bringing its sweet treats to Long Island.

The bakery will open this Spring at 1044 Willis Ave. in Albertson, in the former Roslyn Kosher store.

Since its opening in 2012, Zachary Schmahl, founder of Schmackary’s, has partnered with Broadway productions to create specialty-themed cookies for shows such as Disney’s “Aladdin,” “Beetlejuice,” and very recently, “Hell’s Kitchen,” the hit Broadway musical from Alicia Keys.

Schmackary’s offers over 100 evolving flavors, with the Long Island location rotating 12 flavors every month. They feature creative twists on classics such as dulce de leche, key lime, green tea, caramel apple crisp, and funfetti.

Cookies aren’t the bakery’s only specialty.

Customers can look forward to cookie cakes and ice cream creations, including new-fashioned milkshakes, cookie-infused soft serve, and ice cream sandwiches. Vegan and gluten-free options are also offered.

Brenda Grayson, owner of the Albertson location, signed a multi-unit franchise agreement for the company with plans to open six locations overall. In addition to the Long Island location, Grayson is also targeting the Hamptons, Montauk, and Queens.

“I grew up in Manhasset Hills and attended the Herricks schools, so my connection to the community runs deep,” said Grayson. “When I learned that the former Roslyn Kosher space was available, I knew it was meant to be. I am confident that the residents of Albertson and the surrounding area will love the cookies as a delightful dessert option – whether enjoying a simple treat, sharing them at holiday gatherings, or offering them at special events such as birthday parties and weddings.”

This is the company’s second multi-unit franchise. Schmackary’s opened its first franchise store in Englewood, New Jersey, last year and is in the process of opening in San Diego. The bakery also opened its second Manhattan location in Union Square on Feb. 1.

“They also have a strong commitment to the community, which resonates with residents. For example, the Schmackary’s in Times Square partners with a different Broadway show almost every month to create a limited-time treat. The Schmackarys in Union Square recently participated in an event with NYU. Schmackary’s also shows its appreciation during National Nurses Day by delivering cookies to Sloan Kettering,” said Grayson.

Schmackary’s plans to immerse itself into the community and culture it serves by supporting its residents and local organizations.

Schmackary’s will be rolling out a week of promotions in celebration of its spring opening. For more information visit their website.