Hundreds attend National Night Out in Syosset-Woodbury Park

Hundreds visited the Syosset-Woodbury Community Park on Tuesday, Aug. 5, to celebrate National Night Out, an annual event that promotes a police-community partnership.

“In Nassau County, we are blessed to be served by the finest police force in the nation, and I am proud to support their efforts by creating settings in which our residents can strengthen their relationships with the men and women who diligently protect us each and every day,” said Nassau County Legislature Deputy Minority Leader Arnold Drucker.

National Night Out is an annual event in which neighborhoods across the country plan community events on the same night, aiming to enhance the region’s relationship with its police force, according to the campaign’s website.

During the event, Drucker and the Nassau County Police Department received a New York State Proclamation from state Gov. Kathy Hochul in recognition of their nearly decade-long partnership on National Night Out events and initiatives improving public safety across the Second Precinct.

Attendees also had the opportunity to interact with the Nassau County Police Department’s mounted horseback unit, view a Syosset Fire Department truck, see historic tanks from the Museum of American Armor and board a Nassau County ambulance, among other activities

Drucker’s office said sponsors furnished more than a dozen raffle prizes that were awarded to lucky winners throughout the evening. The Nassau County Police Benevolent Association donated pizza and chicken fingers, and the Nassau County Superior Officers Association sponsored an ice cream truck. Meltzer Accounting sponsored cotton candy and popcorn machines, and Party House furnished balloon arrangements for the event.

“Hosting National Night Out each year is a highlight of the summer, and I am truly gratified that so many families joined us for a wonderful celebration of our first responders and our outstanding partners in law enforcement,” Drucker said.