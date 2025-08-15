Sea Cliff’s first triathlon brings accessible racing to the community

With few triathlon race options to choose from in the area, Sea Cliff resident and triathlon racer Daniel Flanzig sprang into action to put on the inaugural Sea Cliff Triathlon this year. The race, scheduled for Sept. 6 at Tappen Beach, will include a 400-meter swim, a 2-mile run, and a 6-mile bike.

“My real goal for this race… is that it’s accessible to anybody,” Flanzig said.

Flanzig began competing in duathlons, which consist of biking and running, but transitioned to triathlons at 50 years old. His passion for bike riding isn’t only a hobby, however. Flanzig is an attorney who specializes in representing cyclists.

Originally from Huntington, Flanzig has lived in Sea Cliff for the past decade and said his new project was designed to bring something new and exciting to the community. He hopes that, in addition to providing residents with the opportunity to race in the event, it will attract newcomers to the area.

Earlier this summer, the Great Gatsby Triathlon returned to Port Washington, but Flanzig said that before its return, there weren’t any triathlons offered in the region. He said he raced in the Great Gatsby race in June, an event put on by Race Awesome, a running and multisport organizer.

Flanzig said he and Corey Roberts, Race Awesome’s director, teamed up for the Sea Cliff race.

“He puts on such a great event. So there was no doubt in my mind when I wanted to do this, who I wanted to do it with… Every event he does, he does at the next level, and his energy and attitude make every racer want to have a good time,” Flanzig said.

Flanzig said he has thought about a Sea Cliff triathlon for almost four years, but did not approach the Village of Sea Cliff and the Town of Oyster Bay until about two years ago. Their support has been instrumental in organizing.

“The nice thing about where I live—I’m very lucky—the village is really open to new ideas,” he said.

This isn’t Flanzig’s first time putting on a race as part of the organizing team. He said he has previously sponsored Race Awesome events and currently sits on the board of New York Triathlon, another event organization.

Flanzig said the Sea Cliff race was not designed for only “seasoned” racers. He sought to make the triathlon accessible to the entire community. The distances are a bit shorter than the standard sprint triathlon, with a 400-meter swim, a 2-mile run, and a 6-mile bike.

“It’s a distance that’s doable,” he said.

In addition to adult categories at the race, Flanzig said the event will have divisions for middle schoolers and high schoolers and a family relay to increase youth participation. This isn’t his first time coordinating a race that appeals to children and teens. Last year, Flanzig said he planned a youth triathlon at the Sea Cliff Yacht Club, which was a “great success.”

Flanzig said the team’s goal for the September race is to reach 100 participants. He said the event will be capped at 140, as the team doesn’t want the race route to become overcrowded.

For more information on the race, visit www.runsignup.com/Race/NY/SeaCliff/SeaCliffTriathlon.