Diamaris Burton named emerging leader under 30 for expanding job opportunities for adults with autism

Diamaris Burton, workforce development director at The Nicholas Center, was recognized as an emerging leader under 30 by Long Island Business News, highlighting her dedication to creating meaningful employment opportunities for adults on the autism spectrum.

The award, presented at a reception on Aug. 4, celebrates young professionals under 30 who demonstrate professional accomplishment, community service, and strong leadership in the Long Island area.

Burton, who turned 30 in July, grew up in Port Washington and began her professional journey in a setting far from the nonprofit world. She worked as a manager at Soundview Cinemas, where she first encountered the Nicholas Center. Volunteers from the Center, known as Navigators, would come to the theater to gain work experience, and Burton became their go-to supervisor for tasks and guidance.

“It was really through that experience that I got to know the organization,” Burton said. “The person I interacted with the most, Brooke Mollett, who is now my supervisor and senior program director at The Nicholas Center, noticed that I had patience and skills in supporting these young adults. She suggested I consider working for The Nicholas Center.”

Despite initial apprehension about working with neurodiverse populations, Burton applied and was hired in 2019 as a job coach. In this role, she supported participants at Spectrum Designs and Spectrum SUD, partner organizations whose mission is to employ and provide volunteer opportunities to adults on the autism spectrum. Job coaches assist participants with maintaining focus, managing schedules, and navigating workplace challenges.

Over the next five years, Burton moved up the ranks, first becoming a supported employment supervisor, then senior workforce supervisor, and eventually director of workforce development. In her current position, she oversees workforce programs at both The Nicholas Center’s Port Washington and Pleasantville locations. Her responsibilities include training job coaches, coordinating with social enterprises, managing volunteers, and ensuring program participants have opportunities to work meaningful jobs. She also manages extended hours for after-school programs to maximize access to work experience.

Burton said her work is deeply personal and rewarding.

“I love supporting adults on the spectrum, especially in a work environment. It’s meaningful because around 80% of adults with autism aren’t employed. Many never even get the opportunity, so being able to advocate and create these chances is something I’m very passionate about,” she said.

The Emerging Leader Under 30 Award is particularly meaningful to Burton because it recognizes her professional accomplishments and community impact. Colleagues at The Nicholas Center nominated her, and she described the honor as “humbling and motivating.”

“It made me feel like I am doing what I should be, and it encourages me to continue seeing what else I can do within my role,” she said.

Nicole Ferrara, co-founder and executive director of The Nicholas Center, praised Burton’s leadership and dedication.

“Diamaris has made significant contributions to our organization’s success and expansion. Under her guidance, we have seen a substantial increase in the number of young adults with autism gaining meaningful employment,” Ferrara said in a press release.

The Nicholas Center, founded in 2006, has transformed the way autistic individuals learn, live, and work. The organization offers vocational training, supported employment, and community projects to foster independence and professional growth. By creating pathways to employment and life skills development, the Center has become a model for community-based support for neurodiverse adults.

Burton’s journey also reflects a broader trend of young professionals pursuing careers that combine social impact with career growth. She originally studied psychology at SUNY Cortland and envisioned a path in counseling or social work. Her unexpected entry into workforce development, however, allowed her to channel her skills into advocacy, mentorship, and organizational leadership.

“This is not just a job for me,” Burton said. “I am part of such an incredible community that is focused on growth, awareness, and advocacy. Being recognized for this work is a true honor, but the real reward is seeing the adults we support succeed in meaningful careers.”

For more information about The Nicholas Center and its programs, visit TNCNewYork.org or TNCChocolate.org.