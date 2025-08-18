Glen Cove honors late Fire Capt. James Hall with street renaming

Exactly 50 years after Glen Cove’s late fire captain, James Hall, died in the line of duty, Bryce Avenue in Glen Cove was renamed to “Ex-Captain James A. Hall Avenue” on Thursday, Aug. 14, recognizing the street where Hall had raised his six children.

“Fifty years later, we continue to remember not just the loss, but the life of Captain James Hall,” said Mayor Pamela Panzenbeck. “This street renaming is a symbol of the deep gratitude Glen Cove holds for his bravery, his service and the enduring legacy of his family.”

Hall died in 1975 during a fire on School Street, near where the current Kiki Ramen is at 26 School St., the mayor’s office said. His was the only casualty at the fire, they said.

Hall was survived by his wife, Catherine Alice Hall, and their six children: Dave, Pat, Scott, Jami, Andy, and Jill. Their oldest child was 22, and their youngest was 11 at the time of his death.

“The firefighters were like extended family,” said Pat Hall, who was 18 at the time of his father’s death. He had been serving overseas with the U.S. Navy when his father died.

“After my father passed, the department and the City of Glen Cove showed us so much kindness and compassion. We’re grateful for how they stood by our family during such a difficult time,” he said.

The mayor’s office said that the Fire Department organized a golf outing for Hall’s family after he died in 1975, and that 10 of the members who helped launch the fundraiser are still active in the department today. The office said their activity in the department is a “testament to the long-standing dedication and brotherhood.”

In addition to Hall’s presence in the Fire Department, he coached youth football as well as CYO basketball and baseball, the mayor’s office said.

The street renaming was attended by Hall’s family, city firefighters and local officials, including Panzenbeck, Deputy Mayor Donna McNaughton, state Sen. Jack Martins, Nassau County Comptroller Elaine Phillips, and council members Marsha Silverman, Danielle Fugazy-Scagliola, Grady Farnan and Mike Ktistakis.