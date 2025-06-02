4 Glen Cove Suozzi mayors reunite at Mem Day parade

Mayor Pam Panzenbeck’s office called it a “rare and remarkable gathering,” when four of Glen Cove’s past seven mayors reunited at the city’s Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 26. It was a reunion of mayors whose terms date back to the 198os.

Panzenbeck, who has served in her role since 2022, was joined by former mayors Donald DeRiggi, who served from 1988 to 1993; Tom Suozzi, who served from 1994 to 2001 and now represents the city as a congressman; and Ralph Suozzi, who served 2006 to 2013 and is Tom’s cousin.

Tom Suozzi said it is “tradition” for the city’s mayors to get along. The same four past and present mayors met at last year’s Memorial Day commemoration, which set the stage for an annual reunion.

“It was great to see everyone and take the opportunity to have a photo together,” Panzenbeck said.

Ralph and Tom Suozzi represent two of the four Suozzis to have served as the city’s mayor. The late Joseph Suozzi, Tom’s father, and the late Vincent Suozzi, his uncle, served from 1956 to 1960 and 1984 to 1987, respectively.

Also keeping up with family tradition, DeRiggi’s daughter, Delia DeRiggi-Whitton, currently serves as the County Legislature’s minority leader. She got her start in Glen Cove, having served two terms as a city council member.

Former mayors Timothy J. Tenke, who served from 2018 to 2021; Reginald Spinello, who served from 2014 to 2017; and Mary Ann Holzkamp, who served from 2002 to 2005, were not in attendance.

“With every mayor, I always try to be helpful to the city,” said Tom Suozzi. He said his primary goals during his time as mayor were the redevelopment of the waterfront and the revitalization of the downtown area, both of which he said he hopes to see continue under the city’s future leadership.

He said that in his roles as county executive and in Congress, he has always prioritized bringing money back to the city to help his hometown’s development. Recently, he secured a $3.4 million grant, which will be used toward the Duck Pond Road water well station.

He said he looks forward to working with city officials to continue improving Glen Cove.

“A proud Glen Cove legacy, captured in one unforgettable photo,” the mayor’s office said in a Facebook post.