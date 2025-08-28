Port Washington couple dies weeks apart after 70 years of marriage

Longtime Manorhaven residents Michael and Santa Ragusa passed away within weeks of each other.

Michael and Santa Ragusa, beloved fixtures of the Port Washington community who recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary, died just weeks apart this summer, leaving behind a legacy of love, service, and family devotion.

Michael died peacefully at his Port Washington home on June 29. He was 93. Seven weeks later, on Aug. 19, his wife of 70 years, Santa, died peacefully in her sleep.

“They were inseparable,” said their daughter, Linda Ragusa-DeMeo. “Glued at the hip and wholeheartedly dedicated to one another.”

The couple’s love story began in East Harlem, where they grew up. At just 15, Michael told 11-year-old Santa that one day he would marry her. Years later, he kept that promise, beginning a partnership that lasted more than seven decades.

After marrying, they moved to Port Washington 63 years ago, joining Santa’s extended family who had already settled there.

They first lived on Linwood Road in Manorhaven before purchasing their longtime home on Juniper Road. Together, they raised three children and became deeply woven into the fabric of their community.

Michael served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War before embarking on a distinguished career as a special agent in charge for the U.S. Treasury Department.

His assignments included working undercover as a narcotics agent, serving as a sky marshal, and protecting the president and key officials visiting New York City. Despite the demands of his career, he devoted countless hours to coaching his children and, later, his grandchildren.

He was also active in civic organizations, including the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Knights of Columbus, the Elks, and the Sons of Italy. In addition, he founded the Concerned Citizens of Manorhaven and served for many years as its president.

Andrea Martone, a close friend of the Ragusa’s, recalled working with him in the early 1990s.

“Michael Ragusa and I go back to 1990 when I was the Port Washington News editor and he was the president of Concerned Citizens of Manorhaven,” Martone said. “He worked with me to promote making Manorhaven a better place in which to live. He was passionate about Port Washington and passionate about his family, all of whom surrounded him. His wife, Santa, is a true lady and a gracious woman, and I admired her very much. Our community has indeed lost a beautiful couple.”

Santa, who worked for Publishers Clearing House, was equally active in civic life.

She was a member of the Columbiettes, part of the Knights of Columbus, and participated in programs at the Port Washington Senior Citizen Center.

A self-taught pianist and artist, she taught herself to play music without lessons and painted after watching Bob Ross. She also loved bingo and poker and once celebrated a $10,000 lottery win.

Michael, remembered for his athleticism, spent many afternoons at Manorhaven Park playing tennis, handball or paddleball.

Santa, remembered for her warmth and creativity, filled her home with music, art, and grace.

Together, the Ragusas were admired as generous, devoted neighbors who embodied love, loyalty, and commitment.

Michael is survived by his children, Linda DeMeo, Michael Ragusa Jr. of Glen Cove, and Louis Ragusa of East Meadow; eight grandchildren Nicole, Nicky, Michael Jr., Greg, Steven, Matthew, Justin and Danielle; and seven great-grandchildren Michael, Hannah, Rosalie, Max, Dash, Bryce and Sierra. Santa is also survived by her sister, Janet Buda of Manorhaven.

Michael and Santa Ragusa are buried side by side at Knowles Cemetery.