Mineola welcomes new staff on Orientation Day

At the start of the district’s annual New Educator Orientation Day Mineola Public Schools officially welcomed new members to the team for the 2025-2026 school year.

There are new faces in Mineola’s halls as the school year kicks off.

On Aug. 26, Mineola Public Schools officially welcomed new members to the team for the 2025-2026 school year, including teachers, student interns, residents and staff.

With support of district leadership, the new educators participated in the annual New Educator Orientation Day, which started at the Synergy building with a deep dive into the Mineola mission and culture, as well as procedures, policies and other information to help facilitate a smooth transition starting on day one.

The team then departed on a guided bus tour of the district’s school facilities and neighborhood. The district said it is proud to welcome these outstanding educators to the family and looks forward to the talent, expertise and enthusiasm they will contribute to the schools and classrooms.