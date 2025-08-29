Oyster Bay Superintendent Ianni denies resident list of goals, says they are ‘internal’

Oyster Bay-East Norwich Superintendent Francesco Ianni announced the district’s goals for the 2025-2026 school year at the school board’s Tuesday, Aug. 26, meeting, but declined to share the steps he plans to take to achieve them.

Ianni said the district aims to enhance academic programming and financial stability, but told resident Ann Marie Longo that his step-by-step process was an “internal” matter.

But Longo, an Oyster Bay resident and former school board president, disagreed.

“It’s just simple goals that should not be private. They should be public, so that everybody can see them, and that we see how our leader is directing his staff,” said Longo.

“My goals are internal, but the performance of the school is very public,” Ianni said.

Ianni said that the district aims to “utilize all the skills and expertise” across the staff to promote student achievement. He said the district hopes to foster problem-solving and critical thinking skills, and will analyze data from state and national testing to better performance.

Board Vice President Maryann Santos said the board regularly presents students’ scores on state Regents and Advanced Placement tests and board meetings, and will continue to do so throughout the school year.

Ianni said the district will implement “comprehensive financial planning” to analyze its budget, reserves, and maintenance costs and enhance operational efficiency.

Santos said the board reviews audited reports to ensure the district’s fiscal soundness.

Longo asked for a step-by-step plan for how the district will achieve its financial and educational goals.

“What are the steps, or the goals, that the superintendent has on how to achieve the goals that are set forth by the board of education?” Longo asked.

Ianni said the goals are private and that student performance indicates if they are being achieved.

“If I’m not achieving my goals, the school would not do well,” Ianni said.