Port Washington School District staff gather for annual opening day convocation

All Port Washington Union Free School District staff gathered Tuesday morning, Sept. 2, at the Schreiber High School auditorium for the district’s annual Opening Day Convocation.

The program began with the Pledge of Allegiance and a performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” by the Schreiber High School chorus under the direction of Amanda Johnson.

Speakers included Deputy Superintendent Chris Shields, board of education president Adam Smith, Port Washington Teachers Association President Regina McLean and Association of Public School Administrators co-Presidents Kim Licato and Meg Sheehan. Shields also welcomed and introduced new staff members.

Superintendent of Schools Gaurav Passi delivered the keynote address, sharing his vision for the school year ahead under the theme “Engage, Empower, Grow.”

The event closed with a performance of “Let the Music Fill Your Soul” by the Schreiber chorus.

Students return to classrooms Wednesday, Sept 3.