North Hempstead partners with St. Francis Hospital for free health screenings

North Hempstead is partnering with St. Francis Hospital to bring its outreach bus across North Hempstead for free health screenings.

North Hempstead Town Supervisor Jennifer DeSena and the town board announced that Project Independence, the town’s aging-in-place initiative, is once again partnering with St. Francis Hospital’s Community Outreach Program to provide residents with free health screenings this fall.

The screenings, offered through the St. Francis Outreach Bus, will include a brief cardiac history, blood pressure check, and blood test for cholesterol and diabetes. Appropriate patient education and referrals will be provided as needed for residents 18 and older. Appointments are not required.

“Making doctor’s appointments isn’t always easy, so we’re glad to help bring basic health services directly to our neighbors,” DeSena said. “As always, thank you to St. Francis Hospital for being an amazing partner and always putting our communities and seniors first.”

Screening schedule:

Sept. 16, 10 a.m.–2 p.m., Great Neck Social Center, 80 Grace Ave., Great Neck

Sept. 26, 10 a.m.–2 p.m., “Yes We Can” Community Center, 141 Garden St., Westbury

Oct. 7, 10 a.m.–2 p.m., Clinton G. Martin Park, 1601 Marcus Ave., New Hyde Park

Oct. 21, 10 a.m.–2 p.m., Fuschillo Park, Carle Road at Broadmoor Lane, Carle Place

Dec. 1, 10 a.m.–2 p.m., Port Washington Adult Activities Center, 80 Manorhaven Blvd., Port Washington

Dec. 3, 10 a.m.–2 p.m., Magnolia Gardens, 899 Broadway, Westbury

Dec. 11, 10 a.m.–2 p.m., Manhasset Valley Residence, 155 E. Shore Road, Manhasset

Dates and protocols are subject to change. Call 311 or 516-869-6311 before visiting an outreach location.