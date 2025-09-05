Seaford Chamber of Commerce to host annual Oktoberfest

The Seaford Chamber of Commerce is excited for its upcoming Oktoberfest.

The Seaford Chamber of Commerce is hosting its sixth annual Oktoberfest on Saturday, Oct. 4.

“It’s going to be a fun day,” the chamber’s first vice president, Donna Jebaily, who helps organize the event each year, said.

The community event is held in the parking lot of the Seaford LIRR station off Jackson Ave. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Jebaily said that T Minus Ten and Arlington Drive, two bands native to Seaford, will provide live music.

She said there will also be three breweries providing seasonal beers, 10 food trucks, roughly 40 vendors selling homemade crafts, clothing, candles, pet treats, and more, and a fun zone for kids.

“There’s something for everybody,” Jebaily said. “You can shop, you can eat, listen to music, the kids can bounce around in the bounce houses.”

Chamber president Margaret Grub said that the organization has received a lot of interest in vendors as Oktoberfest is one of its most successful events.

“We’re always excited for Oktoberfest,” Jebaily said. “This is our biggest event of the year, so we really, really look forward to it.”

The rain date for the event is Saturday, Oct. 18.