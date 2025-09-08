Jessica Graf appointed new assistant principal of Roslyn High School

Jessica Graf was appointed as the new assistant principal of Roslyn High School.

The Roslyn School District has appointed Jessica Graf as the new assistant principal of Roslyn High School. Graf brings more than 14 years of experience in diverse educational settings.

A graduate of New York City public schools, Graf holds degrees from Queens College, Stony Brook University, Brooklyn College and the College of Saint Rose. She began her K-12 career as a school counselor and most recently served as assistant principal of pupil personnel services, music and art at Townsend Harris High School, one of New York state’s top-ranked public high schools.

In that role, she supervised the guidance department, developed the school’s master schedule and led a wide range of student support initiatives and arts programs.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jessica Graf as our new assistant principal,” said Roslyn High School Principal Dave Lazarus. “With more than 14 years of experience and a strong record of fostering inclusive, student-centered learning communities, she will be an incredible asset to our school. I’m confident that her leadership and passion for our students will inspire our high school community to grow and succeed together.”