Roslyn School District adopts over $136M budget for 2025-26

Roslyn Board of Education President Meryl, Ben-Levy said the budget’s adoption is an “optimistic leap forward” for the district.

The Roslyn Board of Education adopted its 2025-2026 budget during its regular meeting on April 10.

The budget remains unchanged from the school board’s previous meetings and is $136,811,323, which is $4,244,153, or 3.2% higher than last year’s budget. Based on a calculation by Schneps Media LI by dividing the budget and student enrollment, Roslyn School District would spend around $40,700 per pupil if the budget remains unchanged.

The district’s tax levy increase is 2.89%, below the state’s levy limit of 3.14%. Voters will vote on the adopted budget on Tuesday, May 20, at the Roslyn High School North Gym from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Roslyn Board of Education President Meryl Ben-Levy said she was disappointed that the state budget vote was delayed in Albany April 1, leaving the exact funding figure from the state uncertain.

“We have worked hard to calculate, to be conservative, to come within what we believe is reasonable,” Ben-Levy said. “We have a great, big, seven-figure, eight-figure, unknown situation because of the state of New York, and we can’t do anything about it.”

Ben-Levy also said that while the state budget has yet to be finalized, the district’s budget adoption should be seen as a positive for the community, and called it an “optimistic leap forward” for the district’s staff and students.

If passed by voters on May 20, the 2025-2026 budget will allocate resources into artificial intelligence, business education, STEM and reading and writing programs across the district.

Infrastructure projects, such as updated heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems and improvements to the high school auditorium and Harbor Hill baseball field, will also receive funding within the school budget.

The district also said if the budget passes, they will roll out updates to computers across the district and provide upgrades to interactive displays and communications systems.

At the meeting, Roslyn School District Superintendent Allison Brown also discussed the English Language Arts standardized testing for grades three through eight, which took place throughout the week.

Brown said fourth- through eighth-graders took their tests online, and she thanked teachers across the district who prepared and patiently guided their students through the process.

Some glitches caused delays during the test rollout, which Brown said she notified the community about and that administrative staff resolved within the day.

