Glen Head woman guilty of animal abuse now charged with drug, weapon possession

Christine Bagwell of Glen Head, who was convicted of animal abuse six years ago, is now facing drug and weapon charges after probation visited her home on Thursday, Sept. 4 and recovered a rifle magazine and what appeared to be crystal meth and cocaine, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

In 2020, Bagwell, 36, was convicted of abusing her disabled dog, including counts of overdriving, torturing, and injuring animals, and failure to provide proper sustenance, according to the county district attorney’s website. Her father, Gregory Bagwell, 71, was convicted of the same charges, the website says.

Police said probation officers visited Bagwell’s home on Thursday, Sept. 4, where they recovered a “high-capacity rifle magazine containing 26 rounds of ammunition,” 23 zip lock bags containing what appeared to be crystal meth, and six glass vials containing what appeared to be cocaine.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Bagwell is charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a controlled substance.