4 Locust Valley lacrosse players make state all-star team

Locust Valley lacrosse players Emery deLauzon, Tessa Matozzo, Katherine Nabet, and Elizabeth Vitale were named to the New York State Sportswriters Association Class D All-Star Team in August, recognizing their achievement in the 2025 season. The recognition comes just months after the team earned second in the county Class D championships in May.

“For them to get this honor is such an accomplishment because of the work that they put in during the season and the tremendous amount of work that they put outside of it,” said Carolyn Morales, a second-grade teacher who has coached the girls’ lacrosse team for 13 years.

The sportswriters’ association, founded in 1967, promotes high school athletes and teams. The association updates its rankings weekly and compiles all-state rankings following the season.

Approximately 20% of the Locust Valley girls’ lacrosse team made the All-Star Team ranking, with four of 18 players representing the team. Morales said the team is comprised of 7th through 12th-grade students.

During the 2024-2025 school year, Nabet was a senior, deLauzon was a sophomore, Matozzo was a sophomore, and Vitale was a freshman.

Nabaet, last year’s team captain, is now playing lacrosse at Jacksonville University in Florida, Morales said. She said Nabet was the only upperclassman on last year’s team and helped lead the team by example.

Morales said that because a majority of the team is middle-schoolers and underclassmen, having successful athletes for them to look up to is important when training.

“And with them getting that recognition, it’s just honestly a motivation for the younger players and just something for them to look forward to — to see what these players have accomplished,” she said.

“To have four Falcons named to this all-star team and as co-players of the year is a testament not only to their incredible talent, but also to the hard work, commitment, and teamwork that defined this season. Their leadership helped propel our program to new heights, and they represent the very best of Locust Valley athletics both on and off the field,” said Athletic Director Danielle Turner Cosci.

Morales said the team put in hard work and dedication both on and off the field, a feat that is showcased by the state association’s rankings.

“It shows the importance of dedication and work ethic,” Morales said.

Last May, the lacrosse team was named Nassau County’s Class D runner-up. The Falcons beat Carle Place in the semifinals, but lost the championship game against Cold Spring Harbor.

Morales said with the All-Star recognitions and the championships under its belt, the team was all the more motivated going into its season later this year.

“Getting that experience of playing in a championship game is that motivation drive of ‘Okay, we can do this again, but now this is our year,’” she said.

She said the varsity team is younger than most of its competitors, but the older players have helped lead the team through their hard work and dedication. She said three of the four awarded payers are returning to the field this year, which will help motivate the team as a whole.

“I think the benefit as a team is that you grow, you learn, and you continue to grow together. It just makes everything better,” Morales said.