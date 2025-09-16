Thousands celebrate pride in Port Washington

Thousands marched in the Pride for Port parade to celebrate the community.

The 36th annual Pride in Port celebration brought thousands of people together from Thursday, Sept. 11, through Saturday, Sept. 13.

Multiple Schreiber High School sporting events kicked off the festivities on Thursday and Friday. Varsity girls tennis, girls field hockey, boys soccer and boys volleyball all competed over the two days.

Saturday’s schedule began with the Annual Schreiber Athletic Hall of Fame Ceremony and Breakfast.

Spencer Bodner (Class of 2001), Christine “Chrissy” Commons Krause (Class of 2012), Jake Froccaro (Class of 2012), Maria Giamanco (for service), Steven “Steve” Johnson (Class of 1978), and Brook Tolley Confort (Class of 1978) were inducted into the high school’s Hall of Fame.

The Pride in Port parade kicked off at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday with dozens of community organizations marching through the street in front of a sea of Port Washington residents.

The parade began at Main Street near Belleview Avenue and culminated at Campus Drive with a Family Fun Day.

The event featured free activities including golf, skating, GaGa pit games, a wide variety of arts and crafts and food options including cotton candy, popcorn and shaved ice.

Antonio and Alejandra Caccavale are multi-generational residents of Port Washington and have a daughter attending Manorhaven Elementary School.

Alejandra said it was inspiring to see everybody out on the sunny day.

“My brother is in the city and it’s a totally different feeling there. You don’t get this type of feeling there,” she said.

Antonio added that it generates a “close-knit, small-town feel.”

Emily Gingrich said she and her family moved to Port Washington just over a year ago and that Saturday was the second parade she attended

“This is awesome, we absolutely love this event,” she said. “Look at all this sea of blue and white! It’s just a great community.”

“While there are a lot of events in Port Washington throughout the year, none bring together the school district, non-profit organizations and the entire community like Pride in Port does,” Debbie Greco Cohen, Pride in Port Committee member and president of the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce, previously said.