Emma Berestecki crowned Miss Polonia 2025

Emma Berestecki of Manhasset was crowned Miss Polonia 2025 by the Polish American Cultural Association of Port Washington, continuing a tradition that has celebrated Polish pride and leadership for more than half a century.

Berestecki received her title during a ceremony at PACA on Aug. 9, escorted by midshipmen from the United States Merchant Marine Academy, as tradition holds. As the reigning Miss Polonia, she now steps into a role that carries both cultural significance and community leadership.

Her first official appearance came Sept. 5 at the regional General Pulaski Memorial Parade Banquet, held at The Venetian in Garfield, N.J. Dressed in an elegant evening gown, Berestecki was escorted by PACA’s 2025 Grand Marshal, Carol Fagan, before an audience of more than 800 guests representing Polish-American organizations across the Northeast.

“Being crowned Miss Polonia is about much more than pageantry — it’s a statement of cultural pride,” said PACA Vice President Carol Martin, herself a former Miss Polonia of Queens in 1970. “Emma will carry that legacy into the Pulaski Day Parade and beyond.”

The honor comes with the responsibility of representing PACA at several major events, including the 87th annual Pulaski Day Parade in Manhattan on Sunday, Oct. 5. The parade, one of the largest Polish-American celebrations in the United States, brings together organizations from across the tri-state area in honor of Revolutionary War hero Gen. Casimir Pulaski.

Berestecki was introduced to the community during the Pride in Port Parade down Main Street in Port Washington on Sept. 13, escorted by officials and members of PACA, including this year’s pagent runner-up, Jessica Orquera.

PACA President Lou Linhart noted that the Miss Polonia title has been part of the Port Washington club since 1968, when Diane Chodkowski was first crowned. “Each year, our Miss Polonia represents not just beauty, but heritage, resilience and leadership,” Linhart said. “Emma exemplifies all of those qualities.”

Berestecki follows in the footsteps of last year’s titleholder, Karolina Bajda.

“It’s pride in your heritage,” Martin said. “Miss Polonia gives young women the opportunity to step out of their comfort zone and represent their community with honor. Emma now has that platform and we are very proud of her.”

The Miss Polonia tradition, which originated in Poland in 1929, has long been a way for the Polish diaspora to maintain cultural connections. At PACA, the role has evolved into a leadership opportunity for young women of Polish descent, blending tradition with service.

For Berestecki, the crown marks the beginning of a year dedicated to celebrating her heritage while representing her community.

Editor’s note: Christy Hinko is the chairperson of the Miss Polonia Pageant for PACA 2025.