Jericho school board welcomes new administration, reviews electric bus transition plan

Adam Kaufman, a representative from Wendel Companies spoke at the Jericho Union Free School District Board of Education meeting about the school’s plan to shift to electric buses.

The Jericho Union Free School District Board of Education opened its first meeting of the academic year on Thursday, Sept. 11. with a moment of silence marking the 24th anniversary of the terrorist attacks before moving on to a packed agenda that included welcoming new teachers, reviewing upcoming community events and discussing the statewide mandate to transition to zero-emission school buses.

Superintendent Hank Kravitz introduced more than 40 new teachers and staff members, marking his own first year with the district.

Kravitz called it an exciting moment for both leadership and faculty.

The board also reminded families about upcoming district events, including a new parents welcome and information night on Sept. 15 and the annual homecoming weekend on Sept. 19-20 which featured sports, food and the Joe Farrell Memorial Swim Meet.

A major portion of the meeting focused on New York State’s requirement that all new school buses purchased after 2027 must be zero-emission, with complete fleet conversion required by 2035.

A representative from Wendel Companies, Adam Kaufman, presented a detailed electrification study, which was partially funded by a state grant.

The report found that while most of Jericho’s 20 buses could be converted, the transition could cost the district as much as $6.5 million after incentives.

“This is informational for now,” Assistant Superintendent Victor Manuel said, noting the state may adjust regulations before the deadlines.

The district is already scheduled to receive 10 electric buses in 2026.

The board also approved retrofitting six First Student buses with air conditioning at a cost of about $92,000.

Emanuel explained that while 10 new electric buses and two recently added vehicles will have air conditioning, six older buses remain without it, prompting complaints during June’s heat wave.

The board also voted to move its Oct. 30 meeting to Oct. 29.

The meeting concluded without public comments.