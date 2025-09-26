Volunteers help clean up Baxter’s Pond during early fall event

Nassau County Legislature Minority Leader Delia DeRiggi-Whitton joined volunteers to participate in a fall cleanup and nature walk at Baxter’s Pond and the Barbara Johnson Park and Preserve.

Volunteers from the Baxter’s Pond Foundation and the Port Washington Public Library gathered Saturday, Sept. 20, for an early fall cleanup and nature walk at Baxter’s Pond and the Barbara Johnson Park and Preserve.

The Baxter’s Pond Foundation is the environmental steward of Baxter’s Pond and the surrounding Barbara Johnson Park and Preserve, which is owned by Nassau County. Participants helped remove debris, maintain trails and support the ongoing restoration of the park’s natural environment.

Nassau County Legislature Minority Leader Delia DeRiggi-Whitton joined the event, praising the foundation and library for their stewardship and highlighting the importance of preserving Baxter’s Pond, one of the county’s “great natural treasures.”

The guided nature walk was led by environmental educator and field biologist David Jakim of New York Wild Walks, an award-winning expert on the ecology and biodiversity of the Port Washington peninsula. Participants also used the Merlin Bird ID smartphone app, which provides real-time analysis and identification of birdsongs and calls.

“The nature walk highlighted the flora and fauna that are flourishing at Baxter’s Pond and our ongoing work to install native plants, remove invasives, support pollinators and biodiversity, and, with county help, replace infrastructure such as benches and waste receptacles,” Baxter’s Pond Foundation co-president Kim Keiserman said. “We are grateful to David Jakim for his expertise as a guide and to Keith Klang and the Port Washington Public Library for partnering with us. And, of course, we were thrilled that Minority Leader DeRiggi-Whitton joined us, as she has been tremendously supportive of our work.”

“Baxter’s Pond is one of Nassau County’s great natural treasures, and with David Jakim’s expert guidance, we all discovered beautiful secrets within the lush surroundings,” DeRiggi-Whitton said. “I appreciate Baxter’s Pond Foundation Presidents Kim and John Keiserman and the Port Washington Public Library for organizing this informative event.”