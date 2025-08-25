Crescent Beach testing shows low levels of bacteria

July testing from Crescent Beach in Glen Cove — which has been closed for over 10 years — has shown low levels of the bacterias fecal coliform and enterococci. The results are a “promising” sign in the beach’s reopening, according to Nassau County Legislature Minority Leader Delia DeRiggi-Whitton.

DeRiggi-Whitton’s office said the beach was forced to close over a decade ago due to bacteria contamination from a nearby estuary. The beach was closed in 2009 after heavy rainfall, and the runoff from the rain carried bacteria from roadways to waterways, “adversely affecting the bacteria levels at local beaches,” according to the city of Glen Cove’s website.

The office said the contamination has been addressed by the county Department of Health’s comprehensive plan, which has been approved by the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

DeRiggi-Whitton said she has secured nearly $1 million in county-level bond authorizations to address the contamination.

“Reopening Crescent Beach has been a monumental undertaking, and we have worked hand in hand with the Department of Health and [Glen Cove] City Hall to secure the necessary resources for removing the contamination and making it safe for the community to enjoy once again,” DeRiggi-Whitton said.

“Like so many Glen Cove families, I have wonderful memories as a child and later with my own children at Crescent Beach,” said Glen Cove Mayor Pam Panzenbeck. “I appreciate Legislator DeRiggi-Whitton’s commitment to this effort, and I’m proud the city has played a role in moving us toward reopening a beach that means so much to our community.”

DeRiggi-Whitton said the City of Glen Cove installed Helix filter systems and a tunnel drain, known as a culvert, to foster “natural improvements” as part of the DEC-approved plan.

Test results from July 22 have shown “levels far below the acceptable average” of the bacterias fecal coliform and enterococci, DeRiggi-Whitton’s office said. The office said she is seeking a $108,740 intermunicipal agreement for a Caterpillar Compact Track Loader, which the city could use to maintain the progress made thus far.

“These latest test results are incredibly encouraging, and I am thankful to Mayor Panzenbeck, the City Council, Glen Cove’s Department of Public Works, and everyone who has kept the focus on reopening this hometown treasure for a new generation of Glen Cove families,” DeRiggi-Whitton said.