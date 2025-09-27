Mercato Kitchen & Cocktails celebrates decade as a Long Island dining success

At a time when many Long Island restaurants are struggling to keep their doors open, Mercato Kitchen & Cocktails is marking its 10th anniversary as a thriving exception.

Since opening under the ownership of Brian and Keleigh Bivona in 2015, the Massapequa Park restaurant has established a reputation for blending Italian and American flavors, fostering a sense of community, and providing an experience that extends beyond the plate. Its name, Mercato — Italian for “market” — reflects the restaurant’s philosophy of freshness, variety and gathering, much like the neighborhood markets found throughout Italy.

The Bivonas, along with Executive Chef Matt Bivona, have turned what began as a dream into a neighborhood mainstay. The restaurant, located on Merrick Road, strikes a balance between casual comfort and an elevated menu, serving a range of dishes that includes house-made pastas and flatbreads, as well as signature entrées such as crab-crusted halibut, bourbon skirt steak and rotating chef’s specials.

Unlike many restaurants that have shuttered in recent years due to rising costs, labor shortages and changing consumer habits, Mercato has carved a niche by cultivating both consistency and innovation. Its success lies in maintaining a family-driven approach while keeping guests engaged with evolving menus and weekly themed events.

The restaurant has become known for its lively calendar, designed to draw repeat visits from regulars and first-timers alike. Martini Mondays offer $10 martinis crafted by head bartender Michele, while Tuesdays serve as a dedicated “date night” with live music and a three-course prix fixe menu.

Wine Down Wednesdays feature discounted bottles and appetizers, paired with a weekly trivia night in the private dining space, while Thursday brings “Flight Night,” showcasing beer, wine and sangria tastings.

By the weekend, Mercato shifts gears to brunch, a crowd favorite that includes indulgent offerings such as crème brûlée pancakes, coquito French toast, and donut holes, served through à la carte and prix fixe options. Friday happy hours and seasonal cocktail menus round out the lineup, creating multiple reasons for diners to return throughout the week.

Mercato’s ability to create community-driven experiences has been key to its staying power. The restaurant’s private dining room, dubbed “Next Door,” accommodates everything from themed bingo and trivia to private celebrations.

With space for up to 80 guests and patio and main dining room options, Mercato has positioned itself as both a neighborhood spot and a destination for larger gatherings.

Family remains at the heart of the operation. Brian manages front-of-house operations while Keleigh oversees business and events, and Matt brings his culinary training to the kitchen. Their complementary roles have kept the restaurant tightly run and deeply personal, with an emphasis on treating guests like part of the extended family.

This month, Mercato celebrated its 10-year milestone with special programming, highlighted by the “10 Year Evolution Dinner” on Sept. 30. The event featured a multi-course, family-style menu showcasing some of Chef Matt’s most beloved dishes from the past decade, accompanied by live music. The anniversary not only marks a decade in business but also underscores Mercato’s resilience and relevance in a competitive dining market.

The restaurant industry across Long Island has faced significant headwinds in recent years. From inflation and supply chain disruptions to increased competition and shifting dining preferences, many longtime establishments have been forced to close.

Yet Mercato has managed to adapt, in part by balancing tradition with creativity. Its menu honors classic Italian-American fare while offering contemporary twists and seasonal specials, ensuring there is always something new to discover.

Equally important, the Bivona family has prioritized creating an environment where guests feel at home. From weekday lunches to celebratory dinners, the restaurant aims to provide both comfort and a touch of sophistication. Its ability to serve as a “third place” — not just a dining destination but a social hub — has helped cement its role in the community.

With 90 seats in the main dining room, 20 at the bar, and 60 on the patio, Mercato offers flexible options for guests seeking everything from a quick bite to an extended evening out. Off-site catering further extends the restaurant’s reach, allowing it to remain part of community events beyond its walls.

As the restaurant raises a glass to a decade of service, its success story stands out in a landscape where many dining establishments have struggled. Mercato Kitchen & Cocktails has not only endured but thrived by embracing its roots, investing in its future, and staying true to its mission of gathering people around good food and shared experiences.

In an era of uncertainty for the hospitality industry, the Massapequa Park restaurant serves as a reminder that with family, focus and flexibility, it is still possible to build something lasting on Long Island.

Mercato Kitchen is located at 4958 Merrick Road in Massapequa Park. There is ample plaza parking and the venue is handicapped accessible. Visit www.mercatokitchen.com or call 516-308-3582. Visit www.opentable.com for reservations.