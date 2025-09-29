Massapequa Chamber of Commerce honors local law enforcement officers

The Massapequa Chamber of Commerce honored four local law enforcement officers at its annual event.

Four Nassau County Police Officers were honored by the Massapequa Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, Sept. 25, at its annual Law Enforcement Officers of the Year Awards.

Officers Christopher Guardino and Christopher Lamonica were honored from Nassau County’s Seventh Precinct, while Officers Paul Mangione and Brittany Jackolski were Nassau County’s Eighth Precinct honorees.

The event, which honors the bravery and dedication of local police personnel, has been held for over 15 years, according to Chamber President Robin Hepworth.

“Honoring police officers is something that is very close to my heart,” Hepworth, who is married to a former NYPD lieutenant, said.

Hepworth said this year’s event included Nassau County’s Eighth Precinct for the first time as the precinct covers multiple businesses in the Massapequa community.

The Seventh Precinct, based in Seaford, patrols most of Massapequa, but the Eighth Precinct, based in Bethpage, covers parts of North Massapequa.

“We just want to thank them for everything they do to help keep our communities safe,” Hepworth said.

The chamber also hosted a ceremony in February, honoring local firefighters for their commitment to the community.

The chamber held its regular meeting at the American Legion Post 1066, which featured lunch and networking opportunities, before the law enforcement award ceremony.