Fall Fun Fest returns to Sands Point Preserve

The Sands Point Preserve Conservancy held its Fall Fun Fest filled with face painting, pumpkin picking and live music.

Pumpkin picking, puppet shows and live music brought families to the Sands Point Preserve Conservancy on Sunday, Sept. 28, for the Preserve’s Fall Fun Fest.

“The Fall Fun Fest was truly a beautiful day at the Preserve, and we were so fortunate to have perfect weather. Nearly 2,000 people joined us to enjoy pumpkin painting, face painting, live music, puppet shows, and of course Oriana, our Harvest Bubble Fairy,” said Jeremiah Bosgang, executive director of the Sands Point Preserve Conservancy.

The festival, which began in 2008 as “Village Day,” serves as a family day of fun with live music, family lawn games and animal presentations.

“This year’s festival also coincided with the final day of our ‘Project Goatbusters’ for the year, giving families a chance to see the goats who’ve been helping us restore the landscape in an eco-friendly way (the goats will be returning to the Preserve in the spring),” said Bosgang.

“Project Goatbusters” launched in August an eco-friendly invasive species removal project aimed at restoring the health of a native oak forest overrun by plants like poison ivy and English ivy. During the winter season, the goats will return to their farm, Green Goats Rhinebeck in Hudson Valley, to get out of the cold, before they make their return to the Preserve in March.

In addition to goats, activities, and pumpkin picking, vendors sold a variety of foods and artisanal goods.

For some, it was their first time at the event.

“I’ve never actually been to Fall Fest,” said Carrie Gilmore, who sold local, organic roasted corn.

But in addition to newcomers, returning vendors said that it’s part of their annual tradition to attend.

Ross Ber, founder of Berzbees, said it was his sixth time attending the fall festival.

“I don’t ever recall saying I wanted to be a beekeeper,” said Ber, an eighth-generation beekeeper.

He said he started beekeeping 25 years ago when his daughters bought him a kit. Since then he has used the honey he harvests to help with seasonal allergies, which his daughters used to struggle with.

Since then he said his daughters have not been back to the allergist.

Ber, a Queens resident, said all of the honey he harvests is from bees that live in Port Washington, Old Brookville, Westbury, and upstate.

“It was wonderful to see so many people out on the grounds, and we look forward to welcoming everyone back to experience all that the Preserve has to offer,” said Bosgang.