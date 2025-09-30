Philadelphia to host Navy & Marine Corps 250th with Rob Riggle, Robert Irvine

The birthplace of America’s maritime forces is preparing to welcome thousands this fall for a once-in-a-lifetime tribute to the United States Navy and Marine Corps as both branches mark their 250th anniversaries.

From Oct. 9 to Oct. 16, the Philadelphia region will host the Navy & Marine Corps 250th Celebration, a sweeping slate of events that includes parades, concerts, ship tours, flyovers and demonstrations across the Delaware River waterfront. Additional commemorations are scheduled from Nov. 7 to Nov. 11, with the festivities organized by Homecoming 250 Navy Marine Corps.

The Navy and Marine Corps have designated the Philadelphia-based event as the official national commemoration of their semiquincentennial, ensuring the milestone will be the largest tribute to maritime forces and veterans during the nation’s 250th anniversary period.

The weeklong schedule reflects the enduring legacy of two branches born during the American Revolution. Set in Philadelphia, Camden County, N.J., and along the Delaware River, the celebration combines history with entertainment, offering the public an opportunity to experience military heritage up close.

Among the highlights is the All Veterans Reunion Picnic, featuring British Royal Navy veteran and Food Network star Robert Irvine. Known for “Restaurant: Impossible,” Irvine will judge a series of food competitions during the gathering. The picnic will be followed by the “Victory at Sea” concert hosted by actor and comedian Rob Riggle, who served 23 years in the Marine Corps Reserve with deployments in Albania, Kosovo, Liberia and Afghanistan.

Riggle, best recognized for roles in “The Hangover” and “Step Brothers,” will headline an evening of performances by the U.S. Navy Band, the Commandant’s Own United States Marine Drum & Bugle Corps, and other artists, capped by a fireworks display over the Delaware River.

The Navy and Marine Corps are also staging a live naval expeditionary demonstration on the waterway. The event will feature a low-altitude flyover by military aircraft, followed by coordinated maneuvers from the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard that include live explosives, blank ammunition and narrated commentary. Jet fighter flyovers will continue daily from Oct. 11 to 13.

“We are just about to bring this extraordinary celebration to life, and it continues to grow into something truly remarkable,” said Homecoming 250 President George Leone. “With incredible talent and military resources joining us, the Navy & Marine Corps 250th is shaping up to be an unforgettable tribute, honoring the courage, dedication, and service of our maritime forces. This celebration gives everyone the chance to witness and participate in a historic moment, to recognize the sacrifices and achievements of those who have served, and to experience an event unlike anything else. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and one that you won’t want to miss.”

The celebration opens Oct. 9 with a Parade of Ships on the Delaware River. The amphibious transport dock U.S.S. Arlington, the guided missile destroyer U.S.S. Lassen and littoral combat ships U.S.S. Billings and U.S.S. Cooperstown are among the Navy vessels scheduled to arrive, along with Coast Guard cutters Lawrence Lawson and James Rankin.

Berths on both shores — Pier 4, Penn’s Landing, Gloucester Marine Terminal and Camden Waterfront — will host the ships, all of which will be open for free public tours from Oct. 10 to 14, with limited hours on Oct. 15. Midshipmen from the U.S. Naval Academy will also sail into the city with training vessels.

The Innovation Pavilion at Cherry Street Pier will feature a three-day showcase of advancements in defense, maritime and manufacturing technology. On Oct. 13, the Navy’s 250th birthday, the celebration will culminate with a large-scale parade through Center City Philadelphia, followed by a Blue Angels flyover above Independence Hall.

For veterans and historians from Long Island, the celebration carries special weight. The waters of Long Island Sound were once a theater for Revolutionary War naval operations and later a major hub for shipbuilding and maritime commerce. During Prohibition, the Sound served as a key route for rumrunners, underscoring the region’s long-standing ties to America’s seafaring traditions. Many Long Islanders served in the Navy and Marine Corps across generations, linking the region directly to the institutions now reaching their 250th year.

The Philadelphia commemoration offers a chance to see how the nation remembers its maritime forces at their birthplace while reflecting on the shared history of coastal communities like those on Long Island. Ship tours, live demonstrations and ceremonies highlight the Navy and Marine Corps’ role in shaping national defense and American identity — stories deeply familiar to Long Island’s own maritime legacy.

Homecoming 250 officials emphasized that the event is not only about celebrating the past but also about inspiring future generations. By pairing history with modern demonstrations, the program aims to show how the Navy and Marine Corps remain vital today.

For Long Islanders who trace their own local history through naval shipyards, wartime service and the waters of the Sound, Philadelphia’s Navy & Marine Corps 250th Celebration provides a rare chance to connect those legacies to the broader national story.

The commemoration, organizers say, is a milestone unlikely to be matched in scale or significance for another 250 years.

Visit www.homecoming250.org for the full list of events, including ticketing and reservations for special events.