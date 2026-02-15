Op-Ed: Redouble our commitment to serving Nassau’s veterans

As the ranking member of the Nassau County Legislature’s Veterans and Senior Affairs committee, I am tasked with the vital responsibility of overseeing the services and programs that we provide for people who have given so much of themselves to build the foundations of communities throughout the region.

Oftentimes, their commitment to service carries through into their civilian lives – and it is something we should all take notice of.

Following a recent death in my family, I attended their funeral at Calverton National Cemetery, and the efforts that were taken to ensure that the experience was one of dignity and reverence were unmistakable. Upon arriving, our procession was met by scores of volunteers who helped escort our family to the gravesite. En route, veterans lined the roadway, saluting the cars as they traverse the path to a final farewell.

It was deeply touching to see how freely these patriots continue to give back to the greater community after they’ve concluded their service in our nation’s armed forces. Not only do we owe each of them a debt of gratitude, we have a responsibility to implement policies and create programs that ensure their needs are met throughout the year.

As a longtime Freeport resident, I am incredibly proud that our Village has been a host for countless Nassau County Veterans Stand Down events. Last Thanksgiving, more than 600 veterans received winter essentials, food, and support with employment, education, housing, PTSD support and much more.

The fact that this event is sponsored and presented with the backing of so many local organizations demonstrates how our veterans are valued, cared for, and respected in Nassau County. As the lines wrap around the block, the sobering truth is clear – there are so many veterans in need, and we must do more to meet their unique challenges.

In Island Park, the site of a former motel is being transformed into a supportive housing community for veterans through a $20 million investment by the Tunnels to Towers Foundation. This project will yield at least 50 permanent homes for former service members. I was proud to cast my vote as a Legislator in favor of this project, and I hope that it will become a model across our County to address this crucial need.

However, for the vast majority who will not be able to live in a veteran-focused community with wraparound services, Nassau’s Veterans Service Agency is an essential lifeline.

Based at Nassau University Medical Center, Ralph Esposito and his amazing team do yeoman’s work coordinating informational seminars, meaningful observances, and enjoyable social events for veterans and their families. They also coordinate transportation to the Northport VA Hospital and clinics and provide nutrition assistance through the VetMart to ensure no veteran goes hungry.

With NUMC undergoing major changes as part of its long-awaited revitalization, there is an opportunity to create new synergies with the hospital and expand the services we provide for former service members. Nassau would be well served by coordinating with our state and federal partners to identify funding for expanded healthcare resources, veteran-focused mental health programs, and initiatives that address the unique need of America’s growing population of female veterans.

Nassau County is home to one of our nation’s largest populations of veterans. My experience in the Legislature, my training as a social worker, and being the daughter of a veteran intersect meaningfully as I work to meet their needs. This unique perspective informs my passion for the cause, and I am more committed than ever to strengthening bonds with trusted community partners and elevating Nassau County’s service to the men and women who gave freely of themselves to defend our rights and protect all that we hold dear as Americans.

Debra Mulé, of Freeport, is the Nassau County Legislature’s Alternate Deputy Minority Leader. She was first elected to the Legislature in 2017 and currently represents the Sixth District.